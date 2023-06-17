Tottenham could be handed an immediate blow to their pre-season planning with the “huge news” that youth coach Yaya Toure has been approached to become the new assistant manager at Standard de Liege.

What's the latest Tottenham news?

The Lilywhites are sure to be busy this summer as they prepare for Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the helm, with a number of outgoings and incomings expected both on and off the pitch.

Eight senior players are returning from loan spells – including the likes of Djed Spence, Bryan Gil and Destiny Udogie – while Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski will make their loan moves permanent, and that’s all before you even start looking at new players.

Off the pitch meanwhile, the new boss was expected to bring in his former Celtic number two, John Kennedy, but that move has been met with stern resistance from the Glasgow club.

And it looks like Postecoglou and Daniel Levy could be shopping for a new academy coach soon too, with Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealing Toure could now leave.

“Huge news for Standard Liege,” he said. “It is Yaya Toure who has been approached to become Carl Hoefkens first assistant.”

Is Yaya Toure a good manager?

The Manchester City legend joined the Spurs youth ranks back in August of 2022, and has certainly left a positive impression on coaches who know him, with former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira saying Toure will now “easily” become a top level manager.

The 40 year-old has recently admitted however that he would like a “new challenge”, and an assistant role for a senior top flight side is certainly a logical step up from academy coaching, and could then lead to his first chance at the helm somewhere.

With that admission in mind, it seems quite likely that Toure will jump at Liege’s approach, handing Postecoglou early upheaval in his backroom staff very early into his Tottenham reign, and it will be interesting to see where the new boss turns for a potential replacement.