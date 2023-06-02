Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to approach Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and offer him the north London vacancy, with the job “his if he wants it”.

What’s the latest Tottenham manager news?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy still have it all to do in terms of appointing Antonio Conte's long-term successor, with the process dragging on following the Italia’s departure back in March.

A number of managers have knocked Tottenham back in recent weeks and months, with the latest being Feyenoord manager Arne Slot. That has led to Postecoglou emerging as a strong candidate to come in, with Sky Sports suggesting in the week that the Celtic boss was the front-runner.

A further update has now come to light, and it looks as if Postecoglou, who shares the same agent as Heung-min Son and Pedro Porro, will be offered the position.

Football Insider shared an update on Postecoglou and Tottenham on Thursday, claiming he is indeed the front-runner to take charge. The report states that Spurs, and by extension Levy, will approach Postecoglou and the job is “his if he wants it”.

The Australian is thought to be in a very strong position to take over in north London, and negotiations could begin following Celtic’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday evening. Fabrizio Romano has since added that a new round of talks have been scheduled with Postecoglou for next week.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Postecoglou is 57 years of age and has plenty of managerial experience under his belt, both at domestic and international level. Hailed as "mental" by compatriot Jackson Irvine, the Hoops boss is on course to lead Celtic to a domestic treble and has previous experience of managing clubs in Australia and Japan, as well as leading the Australia national team.

He likes to play an attacking 4-3-3 formation and has been revered for his "beautiful football" north of the border after coming in to replace Neil Lennon in 2021, with Celtic averaging over 2.5 goals per game under his leadership. Postecoglou took over a side that had struggled the season before, with Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title, however, he immediately got Celtic back on track and has won back-to-back league titles.

Therefore, you could argue he could be a shrewd target by those at Tottenham, looking to be the man to turn things around in north London following a disappointing 2022/23 season, and by the looks of it, he will be offered the position.