Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is poised to hand one Spurs teenager first-team minutes over the next 10 days, coming after the youngster has seriously impressed coaching and backroom staff at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham escape Coventry with dramatic 2-1 victory

It was very nearly one of Postecoglou's most embarrassing nights in the Lilywhites dugout on Wednesday evening, with Championship side Coventry City minutes away from causing a real upset in the EFL Cup.

Postecoglou, speaking after their North London Derby defeat to Arsenal last weekend, appeared to promise supporters that he will deliver silverware this season - when the tactician remarked that he "always" wins trophies in his second season in charge.

"I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year," said Postecoglou on his record as a manager.

"Nothing's changed. I've said it now. I don't say things unless I believe them."

That pledge was in real danger of looking silly earlier this week, when Coventry star Brandon Thomas-Asante gave the home side a shock lead just past the hour mark to give Spurs a serious scare.

Coventry 1-2 Tottenham - Spurs' best performers (via WhoScored) Player Match Rating Rodrigo Bentancur 7.8/10 Destiny Udogie 7.6/10 Djed Spence 7.5/10 Ben Davies 7.4/10 Brennan Johnson 7.3/10

It was an uninspiring performance from Postecoglou's side overall, but their heart and character was on full display in the dying minutes. Right-back Djed Spence fired in an 88th minute equaliser before Brennan Johnson, who has been subject to online abuse recently, scored the winner to send Tottenham into the EFL Cup fourth round.

The smash-and-grab nature of their victory at Coventry could even spark a revival, following what has been a tepid start to the new campaign for Spurs. It also gives hope to fringe players of the squad who are eager to fight their way into Postecoglou's plans.

Spence was on the verge of joining Genoa in the summer, but the Englishman helped Tottenham to claw their way back against Coventry and could be set for more roles this term - which is quite the comeback from where he was this time last year.

Ange poised to play Tottenham youngster Lucas Bergvall

According to GiveMeSport, young teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall could be set for more game time over the next 10 days, starting with their clash against London rivals Brentford this afternoon.

The Swede, signed from Djurgarden earlier this year for around £8.5 million, was given his full debut against Coventry - starting the encounter and seemingly doing enough to impress Postecoglou.

GMS write that Postecoglou is poised to play Bergvall in Tottenham's next few games, and it is believed that the 18-year-old has been impressing backroom staff behind-the-scenes at N17.

The £15,000-per-week Bergvall looks to be a highly promising talent, with pundit Marca Palma even likening him to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong following some good outings for Sweden at international level this year.

“Then there is the 2006 Lucas Bergvall, Swedish central attacking midfielder, 187cm, of Tottenham,” said Palma to TUTTOmercatoWEB (via Sport Witness).

“For many the most gifted 2006 in the European panorama, in Sweden he arrived in the first team at 16 years old. Great ability to play the ball, high level vision of the game, elegance on the pitch, gifted with excellent technique and enormous versatility.

“In July 2024 he was bought by Tottenham who paid 10 million for him and immediately included him in the first team. Senior national team he entered in both matches played by Sweden demonstrating great mastery on the pitch. Reminiscent of Frankie De Jong but more offensive.”