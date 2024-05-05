Tottenham have been advised to sell one of their current players and replace him with a fellow Premier League star.

Where do Tottenham need to improve?

It has been a mixed 2023/24 campaign for Tottenham. They are once again going trophyless this term to the surprise of very few and their displays in the Premier League have been inconsistent, to say the least.

Ange Postecoglou faced an uphill battle during his first campaign in the dugout after losing star man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer. But despite the departure of Kane, Tottenham have continued to be one of the best attacking sides in the division. Where they have struggled is in defence, with just six clean sheets managed across the league season so far.

This has led to much debate over where Tottenham need to improve during the upcoming transfer window. Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has been tipped to make the move to north London recently, and the centre-back would no doubt relieve Spurs' defensive woes a great deal.

Spurs also hold an interest in Bournemouth ace Lloyd Kelly, while outside of England, a name that has been repeatedly doing the rounds of late is Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori. However, it is not just their backline that Tottenham are looking to shake up, as it was reported this week that Spurs are ready to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as they eye Everton's Amadou Onana.

Tottenham told to build team around £90 million star

However, it appears at least some of the Tottenham faithful would like to see a different name targeted during the summer. John Wenham, owner of the reputable Spurs podcast Lilywhite Rose, has urged Tottenham to sign Joao Palhinha as a replacement for Yves Bissouma.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham stated his belief that the north Londoners should sign a new No 6, and has named Fulham's Joao Palhinha as his preferred target:

He said: "I think Tottenham need to call up Fulham and find out how much it would cost to bring Palhinha to North London,” Wenham said. "He is a player who Ange Postecoglou should be building his team around.

"We need an improvement on Yves Bissouma, and I would like to see Spurs get rid of him and bring in Palhinha.That should be the club’s first priority this summer."

Should Tottenham indeed look to sign the Portuguese midfielder, he is expected to set them back a pretty hefty sum, with Fulham previously demanding an astonishing £90 million for their midfield general.

As for the potential sale of Bissouma, the 27-year-old has been a key cog in Ange Postecoglou's midfield this term, making 26 Premier League appearances, but his tendency to make rash tackles has led to him missing five games due to suspension.

He is also valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.com, meaning Tottenham would still likely have to find around £60m in their transfer budget to snap up Palhinha if they can sell at a reasonable price. Given Spurs are likely to miss out on Champions League football season, it may prove too high a price tag for the Lilywhites.