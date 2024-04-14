Tottenham have approached a Premier League player ahead of a potential free transfer this summer.

Ange Postecoglou wants defensive reinforcements

Tottenham have enjoyed a solid 2023/24 campaign under Ange Postecoglou, with some form of European football likely set to return to north London for the forthcoming season. However, if Spurs are to improve even further under the Australian, they may need to sure up their leaky defence.

The Lilywhites have kept just six clean sheets across 32 league games so far this term, leading to Postecoglou admitting that Spurs will look to bring in another centre-back this summer.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on Spurs' summer transfer plans.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

On that front, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is reportedly considering his future with the Cherries and Tottenham are willing to make an offer for the stopper. Elsewhere, it emerged recently that Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is open to joining Tottenham and Postecoglou is a big fan of the 26-year-old.

Tottenham eye "special" player on free transfer

Now, a fresh update on Tottenham's interest in Tosin Adarabioyo has emerged via TEAMtalk, who report Manchester United and Tottenham have approached Adarabioyo to try and agree his signing on a pre-contract deal, with his current Fulham contract set to expire at the end of June.

The 6ft 5 centre-back joined Fulham in 2020 from Manchester City for around £1.2m and has been a mainstay in their backline since. Adarabioyo has proven to be a crucial player for the Cottagers, with Marco Silva lamenting his absence due to injury in the first half of the campaign and labelling the 26-year-old as a "special" player.

“We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation. The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back). For three months we missed him but he has just played the last four or five games and he is getting better and better."

The report from TEAMtalk adds that Fulham were hoping to tie Adarabioyo down to fresh terms last month but those attempts failed, leaving the door open to a free transfer.