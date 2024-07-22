As the Premier League campaign nears, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been approached by the representatives of a rival midfielder over a potential deal this summer.

Tottenham transfer news

After a mixed debut season which ultimately ended in failure to qualify for the Champions League, Ange Postecoglou and Spurs have endured a slow summer transfer window so far, welcoming just two fresh faces. The standout of their arrivals has undoubtedly been Archie Gray, who completed a move from Leeds United to join the already-arrived Lucas Bergvall.

The 18-year-old enjoyed an excellent season in the Championship last time out to emerge as one of the best young talents that English football has to offer. Earning a deserved move as a result, it was Spurs who swooped in to win the race for his heavily sought-after signature earlier this summer. The midfielder-turned-right-back featured for the first time in Spurs colours as they swept Hearts aside 5-1 in their first pre-season friendly.

Now potentially turning their attention to more experienced options, the Lilywhites have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Premier League rival. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the representatives of Mason Mount have approached Spurs over a potential deal this summer, with Manchester United now reportedly open to selling the midfielder just one year on from his £60m arrival.

A Chelsea academy graduate, Mount's move to North London could certainly steal plenty of headlines but it remains to be seen whether Spurs would be willing to secure his signature and pay his reported £250,000-a-week salary. Nonetheless, there's no doubt that it would be one of the most interesting moves of the summer and one that may revive Mount's career.

"Superb" Mount would be perfect for Ange

Whilst things are yet to work out under Erik ten Hag, Mount could stand a better chance at rediscovering his best form under the guidance of Postecoglou. The Australian's high-energy system may suit the former Chelsea man perfectly, who would be provided the license to press high and finally find his creative intuition again, possibly next to James Maddison.

Even after a period to forget at Manchester United, it's worth noting that Mount still has plenty of fans around European football, with Kylian Mbappe once saying via The Metro when asked who he'd like to see France Football interview: "Gigi because I would like to know what he is going to do next, Messi, because he does not speak much, so we would discover things. Mason Mount, because he is a superb player that we don’t yet know much about."

It's quite the company and quite the praise for a player who desperately needs to find his form, whether that be at Manchester United or by completing a move away to Spurs this summer. With just over a month until the transfer window slams shut, Mount is one to watch.