Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has attracted serious criticism for failing to back manager Ange Postecoglou in the January transfer market so far, but the Lilywhites chief may have a very good opportunity to do so after news this week.

Ange Postecoglou sends transfer warning to Tottenham

Postecoglou, who is under mounting pressure after guiding his injury-ridden team to 13 Premier League defeats already, has sent a warning to the N17 chiefs in regard to their lack of activity this window.

Tottenham sealed a £12.5 million deal for highly-rated young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky at the very start of January, with the Czech going on to make one of the best Spurs debuts in recent memory against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

However, barring that move for the 21-year-old, technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team haven't exactly been pulling up trees in terms of concrete movement.

Postecoglou sent a subtle warning to the club's hierarchy that Spurs are "playing with fire" if they don't finish this transfer window with at least one other major incoming through the door before deadline day on February 3rd.

"I have daily communication with Johan in particular, and he's trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's January plans.

"I don't think I'm stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous. This playing group needs help, there's no doubt about that.

"We're sort of playing with fire by not bringing anyone in, but the flip side of that is the club is trying to change that situation."

January is always a tricky window to navigate for sides, mainly due to inflated price tags and the fact clubs are reluctant to part company with their star players midway through a campaign.

Tottenham "being offered" January deal for Lyon star Rayan Cherki

Reports earlier in the window suggested that Tottenham are one of the possible destinations for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, who could be available for a cut-price fee due to the club's provisional relegation to Ligue 2 and financial problems.

The Frenchman, called "absolutely unbelievable" by members of the media, stands out as Lyon's star attacking player - averaging a higher match rating than any other player in their squad whilst completing their highest rate of key passes per 90 (WhoScored).

According to journalist Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast (via TBR), Tottenham are being offered Cherki right now, alongside Newcastle United, with the 21-year-old also said to be available for the "very, very low fee" of £20 million.

However, there are concerns surrounding his attitude, which Jones hints could be the reason why Spurs haven't decided to bite yet.

“I want to talk about Rayan Cherki at Lyon. This guy is being touted around everywhere,” Jones said. “20 million pounds seems like a very, very low fee for a player who has been this creative this season.

“Yeah, I think there’s a reason that nobody’s bitten on it yet. There’s been a lot of talk about his personality fit for a lot of teams, potentially whether he has the right attitude and application to make the step. I’m not sure that Lyon are in as desperate of a financial situation now as people were expecting them. But I think it’s from a Cherki’s representative’s perspective that we’re seeing this one pushed at the moment.

“Spurs and Newcastle are two of the clubs that are being offered him. I’m not convinced that either of them are sure about this one."