Tottenham Hotspur winger Arnaut Danjuma could still be a big player at Hotspur Way this season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Arnaut Danjuma?

Since arriving from Villarreal on a loan deal in January, Danjuma has managed to make just nine appearances in a Tottenham jersey, netting two goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

The Netherlands international is yet to start a match in the Premier League, having made just four outings as a substitute in total as the Lilywhites continue to struggle on the pitch.

The Times report that Spurs have the option to make Danjuma's stay in north London a permanent one for a fee of £27 million; however, it is unclear if they will activate his option-to-buy at this moment.

As per The Liverpool Echo, former Tottenham head coach Cristian Stellini commented on the 26-year-old's lack of first-team minutes since joining the club, stating:

“Danjuma is a good player, his effort is fine, we are happy with him. He needs to wait for his time because with our squad it is not easy to play in the front three. It’s not easy for him. We understand him but we are happy.”

And, speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones still thinks Danjuma could have his part to play for Tottenham this campaign and believes he has shown positive signs in his limited time on the pitch.

Jones told FFC: "There have been glimpses of his threat and he's got that pace and directness that Tottenham don't really have elsewhere. I hope for his sake that he gets a big moment or two before the end of the season."

Should Danjuma be given more minutes at Tottenham Hotspur?

At this point, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to give Danjuma an opportunity to showcase his abilities to the Tottenham support, who are in dire need of a lift due to their turbulent nature both on and off the pitch at present.

Measuring his exploits in a Lilywhites' shirt is probably an unfair way of gauging the capability of the Lagos-born man; however, his exploits for parent club Villarreal in 2021/22 were very impressive, as he managed to score 16 times and lay on four assists in 34 outings for the Yellow Submarine, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Danjuma managed to record an average of 2.7 shots per game in La Liga last term, demonstrating his capacity to regularly cause problems to opposition backlines.

In the final stretch of 2022/23, it may be worth Spurs giving the former Bournemouth ace a chance to stake his claim as they battle to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.