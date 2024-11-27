Tottenham Hotspur have made contact over signing a Netherlands international who could leave for his club at a bargain, with La Liga leaders Barcelona hesitating over a deal and leaving the door open for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Spurs face Roma in Europa League after 4-0 win over Man City

Postecoglou made the perfect start to club football's resumption last weekend, battering Premier League champions Man City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, and the Australian is now looking to build upon that exceptional result with victory over Serie A giants Roma in North London on Thursday.

Roma are ripe for the picking, having made an underwhelming start to their season with just three wins from a possible 13 in the league, and Claudio Ranieri's side have lost their last three consecutive Serie A matches.

Spurs will be flying high from their impressive victory at Eastlands, but as we've seen so far this term, the Lilywhites can blow very hot and cold.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

Postecoglou's men are finding it difficult to maintain consistent form, with big wins over the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and City overshadowed by disappointing defeats to struggling Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.

There are clearly still gaping holes in Tottenham's squad that need to be addressed, and some reports have claimed that Pedro Porro's "inconsistent" form has led technical director Johan Lange to look at alternative right-back options.

Tottenham are considering a January move for Tariq Lamptey as one option, with Brighton potentially willing to sell at a cut-price winter fee, rather than let the Ghanaian depart for nothing at the end of this season when his contract expires.

The 24-year-old has been sporadically linked with Spurs for quite some time, with Lamptey on Tottenham's radar all the way back in 2021 (Sky Sports).

“He can play as a wing-back or full-back, he’s a bundle of energy," said former Spurs right-back Alan Hutton on Lamptey in 2021 (Football Insider).

“I think that’s a move that the fans would be really excited about. He’s an exciting player, and he’s going to get better as he gets more experienced. I think it’s one the fans would like.”

Tottenham make approach to sign Ajax defender Devyne Rensch

The caveat to a potential Lamptey move is his lack of action recently, with the defender playing just 10 Premier League minutes all season.

Looking out of favour at the Amex, an alternative to Lamptey who's been in excellent form this season, and could also be available at a cut-price January fee or nothing next summer, is Ajax full-back Devyne Rensch.

The Netherlands international has started nine Eredivisie games for them and has been Ajax's third best-performing player by average match rating, according to WhoScored.

Spanish newspaper Sport, via Sport Witness, claim Tottenham have asked about signing Rensch, alongside title contenders Liverpool. He's also on Barcelona's radar, but the European heavyweights are hesitating, and haven't decided whether they're going to press ahead with a move for the 21-year-old.

This could be a golden opportunity for Daniel Levy to sign a very astute back-up for Porro, or even a replacement for the Spaniard, as he continues to be linked with a high-profile move to Real Madrid.