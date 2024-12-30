Tottenham Hotspur are now battling their Premier League rivals for the signature of an "excellent" new goalkeeper, according to a report.

Tottenham in need of a goalkeeper

Ever since Guglielmo Vicario was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a fractured ankle, there have been question marks over Fraser Forster, particularly in light of his most recent performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Englishman received scathing criticism for his performance, which played a part in Spurs' winless run being extended to three games.

When Vicario first picked up his injury, Ange Postecoglou made it clear that signing a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window would not be an option, saying: “We will NOT sign a new goalkeeper in January. We trust Fraser Forster”.

Tottenham's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle United (h) January 4th Arsenal (a) January 15th Everton (a) January 19th Leicester City (h) January 26th Brentford (a) February 2nd

However, Forster's recent performances may have caused Postecoglou to change his stance, and Tottenham are now being linked with moves for a number of goalkeepers. Burnley's James Trafford has been considered as a potential option, although that could prove to be a costly operation, with the Championship side set to demand a fee of around £30m for his services.

As such, the Lilywhites have now started looking at other options, and a report from The Sun has revealed that Sunderland's Anthony Patterson is now an option. Spurs are now battling Premier League rivals Wolves for Patterson, so there is set to be competition for his signature, but Forster's poor performances could force Postecoglou's hand.

However, much like Trafford, the Sunderland keeper would not come cheap, as he signed a new long-term deal at the Stadium of Light last September.

Injury crisis at N17 forcing January activity

Tottenham find themselves in an injury crisis at the moment, with a number of first-team players out injured, and Vicario's absence has hit them particularly hard, with Forster failing to hit the heights expected of him in recent weeks.

As such, it would make sense if Postecoglou wants to bring in a new back-up goalkeeper this winter, particularly considering Forster is now 36-years-old.

Patterson could be a real upgrade for Spurs, having been lauded by Sunderland teammate Simon Moore, who said: “I’ve followed him for a while even before I came here and he’s class, he pulls off some unbelievable saves.

“He’s underrated with the ball at his feet as well, calm and composed. His handling is excellent, he can without a shadow of a doubt play at the top.”

However, it may be difficult for Tottenham to get a deal done this January, as Sunderland are unlikely to sanction their first-choice goalkeeper's departure for a reasonable price while they are in a promotion race.

Instead, it may be wise for Postecoglou to hold out for Vicario's return, considering his recovery is going well, and persist with Forster for a little while longer.