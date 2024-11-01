Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are on alert as one marquee Tottenham star expresses a behind-the-scenes worry over staying in north London, with Vincent Kompany's side looking to potentially take advantage of the situation.

Players who could leave Spurs in January and next summer

There are a few players facing uncertain futures in north London, with both January and summer exits mooted in the last few weeks.

Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman are out of contract next summer, so the quartet are on course to leave as free agents when their contracts expire with no long-term future in store.

Davies has served the north Londoners well during his 10-year stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and once he departs next year, it'll be 11 years of service since he joined from Swansea City in 2014 - so perhaps a testimonial is in order for the Wales international.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5

Meanwhile, it is believed Getafe are eyeing a Bosman move for Reguilon, who doesn't feature in Postecoglou's plans and spent last season on loan at both Man United and Brentford.

Despite training with the first team, the Spaniard, on a reported £120,000-per-week, is yet to make a single Premier League matchday squad. The likelihood right now is that Timo Werner will leave Spurs at the end of his loan spell too, with Postecoglou's side erring towards letting the German return to RB Leipzig, rather than taking up the option to sign him permanently.

Archie Gray could also be loaned out by Tottenham in January, amid the growing clamor for his services across clubs in both England's first and second tier, with the Englishman struggling to accumulate consistent top-flight minutes.

The Lilywhites' defence is attracting admiring glances from abroad too. Napoli are ready to attempt a January move for Radu Dragusin, even if Tottenham are unlikely to let the Romanian leave mid-season, while star defender Cristian Romero has been linked with a move to the likes of Real Madrid.

Bayern on alert as Romero expresses private worry over Tottenham stay

Spurs want to tie Romero down with a bumper new contract to ward elite suitors off the Argentine, according to reports, and initial talks have been ongoing for some time.

According to The Boot Room, Bayern Munich are eyeing a move to sign Romero from Tottenham, alongside Real and Inter Milan. This comes amid the £100 million defender's concerns, with Romero expressing a private worry over remaining in north London.

It is believed the former Atalanta star wishes to compete regularly in the Champions League, and he's told the club that their lack of participation has been a real sticking point for him as Spurs attempt to push new contract talks along.

Bayern, unlike Tottenham, could offer the South American regular minutes in Europe's most prestigious competition - but it is very unclear whether the Bundesliga side would be willing to pay over £100 million for the "unbelievable" centre-back.