Bayern Munich will have to "move heaven and earth" to bring in Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane this summer according to Simon Jordan.

Will Harry Kane join Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga champions are currently the favourties to sign the England captain and have already had one bid rebuffed by the North London side according to reports.

This has not deterred the Bavarian side, who will continue their pursuit under the watchful eye of board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel recently visited Kane's house to discuss the possibility of a transfer, with the forward revealing in the meeting that the idea of winning the Champions League with the club is "appealing" to him.

This revelation has reportedly angered Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is furious with the German side for discussing a move with the 29-year-old before they received permission from the selling club. This could force plans for a transfer this summer to a standstill, however, with the strikers contract expiring in the summer of 2024, the Spurs leading scorer could simply depart the club for free in a year's time.

Tottenham do recognise this potential outcome and have offered their star player a new, bumper deal that will significantly boost his £200k per week wages according to The Guardian. Yet, Kane has no "immediate intention" to sign the deal and will certainly not put pen to paper during this transfer window in spite of the clubs clear desire to keep him.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan believes that Bayern would have to pay at least £100m to pry the forward away from North London this summer, with Levy believing that Kane could stay.

"I think they are going to have to move heaven and earth if they think that they are going to get Harry Kane for £80m to £100m, I don't think so. I've always maintained the view and it is predicated upon having had certain conversations with Daniel Levy but also looking at it through the prism of what Harry Kane is worth to Tottenham.

:If the main pursuit is top four, and the commodity of the devil you know best, you know your going to get 25 goals out of Harry Kane. If you sell Harry Kane for £100m, you don't know what your going to get from the next guy coming in."

What is Harry Kane's next move?

It seems incredibly obvious to most now that Kane wants to leave Tottenham in order to win some major honours, having still won zero trophies in his career in north London.

Whilst Bayern Munich may want the forward and vice versa, there is an understanding around Bavaria that they simply may not have the money available to pay the fee that the Spurs chairman is demanding, with Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger telling talkSPORT:

"Bayern Munich, of course, would like to sign Harry Kane, but I also know that Bayern is not a club who will pay as much money as maybe the owner of Tottenham is asking for!"

It also seems like any potential move for the forward to Germany is dependent on the departure of former Premier League star Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward joined from Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for a fee in the region of £35m however has struggled throughout his year at the Allianz Arena, managing just 12 goals and six assists across 38 games last season, with his most memorable moment being a suspension for punching teammate Leroy Sane in the face following the clubs 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Should Bayern Munich complete a move for the England captain this summer, one thing is for sure: It could be a record transfer for the German side.