Tottenham "recruiters" believe an "underrated" player is just perfect for Ange Postecoglou's system, with Spurs keen on a £30 million deal.

Lange's summer transfer plans at Spurs

It was quite the debut window for Spurs' technical director, Johan Lange, in January.

The Dane managed to shore up Ange Postecoglou's options in central defence with a £25 million move for Radu Dragusin from Genoa, with the defender now likely to make his full starting debut against Fulham this weekend after Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury.

Timo Werner has also been a very astute purchase after Lange sealed a loan deal for him. The German's bagged two goals and two assists over some impressive performances for Tottenham, with his £15 million buy option looking like a bargain right now.

All of Tottenham's deals in January Transfer Lucas Bergvall Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Timo Werner Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit

Spurs also beat European heavyweights Barcelona to the signing of Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens IF, who will link up with the club fully this summer after spending the rest of 2023/2024 back out on loan in Sweden.

It's safe to say that Lange passed his winter transfer window audition, but attention now turns to the summer window and how he can help bolster Postecoglou's squad further.

Tottenham have been linked with a new winger and striker, while other reports suggest Lange could reinforce Postecoglou's defence when the window reopens for business.

While rumours surrounding a possible new midfield signing have died down a little bit recently, they've started to re-emerge this week, and one player who continues to be mentioned is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The Englishman has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season, but with his contract expiring next year, Stamford Bridge chiefs are faced with a very difficult decision if they cannot agree an extension.

Spurs have been monitoring Gallagher's contract situation with keen interest, as TEAMtalk explain this week.

Tottenham staff believe Gallagher is perfect and want £30m deal

According to their information, Tottenham "recruiters" think Gallagher is perfect, and Postecoglou is a big fan of the 24-year-old.

The fact he's set to leave for free next summer as things stand means Spurs are keen to do a £30 million deal for him and will make an approach, despite Chelsea valuing him closer to £50 million.

That figure, though, is deemed by many "within the game" as unrealistic - with the clock ticking down on Gallagher's deal. The former Crystal Palace star would be a stellar capture for Spurs, with members of the media holding him in very high esteem.