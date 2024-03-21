Tottenham have an offer "already ready" for a "superb" forward as they aim to beat both Arsenal and Manchester United to the punch.

Spurs seeking new attackers this summer

As backed by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano this week, Spurs are aiming to sign a brand new forward who can chip in with both goals and assists this summer.

The Lilywhites are thought to have some big names on their radar, like Barcelona star Raphinha and Wolves winger Pedro Neto, as technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team eye up "quality" fresh attacking options.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football this week.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

Spurs currently have Son Heung-min, Timo Werner, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil as their senior wide players, but uncertainty surrounds the futures of the latter two and there's no official guarantee that they will activate the £15m buy option in Werner's Leipzig deal just yet.

As such, Postecoglou and co want a lethal forward option who can slot into the Australian's system and provide that extra bit of cutting edge. While the likes of Neto and Raphinha are some elite options, some lesser-known names have found their way onto Tottenham's transfer target list as well.

One of them, Fenerbache forward Sebastian Szymanski, is a particularly interesting one.

Tottenham offer "already ready" for Szymanski

The Pole, who's bagged nine goals and nine assists in 30 Turkish Super Lig appearances this season, appears to fit the bill in terms of providing that extra bit of attacking output.

According to Tutto Juve, Tottenham are eager to beat both Man United and Arsenal in the race to sign him this summer - so much so that Spurs have an offer "already ready" for Szymanski.

They may not even require that much, as this report suggests that Fenerbache are willing to sell for around £21 million.

The 24-year-old, who can play anywhere across the attacking midfield line, has also been called a "superb" little player by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.