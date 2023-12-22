It's been reported that a Tottenham Hotspur bid to sign one club's star centre-back is now "ready", and finances don't appear to be an issue.

Spurs chasing new centre-back in January

It's almost common knowledge that Spurs want to sign a central defender next month, as a plethora of reliable media sources have stated as much.

Sky Sports have backed that bringing in a centre-back is top priority for Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou, coming after a long-term hamstring injury for Micky van de Ven seriously exposed their lack of options. The Spurs head coach has even admitted that the club need to sign a new centre-back, despite the brilliant form of makeshift centre-back Ben Davies.

"Ben’s still adapting to it," said Postecoglou on Davies recently (via football.london). "He’s done remarkably well. Centre-back is still a position where, especially in our structure, it is one of the few positions where you need guys with outstanding attributes in there. We’ve been very fortunate that he’s been able to fill in for us there.

"He’s really good at taking in information, he really understands the game, not just his own role but how we want to play and that’s helped him. Having Romero next to him helps in that sense and Vic because he’s taken a bit of a leadership role back there as well. Ultimately, we still need to sign another centre-back because at the moment we are a little bit on tenterhooks because if something happens again we are short and we are already short."

One such option, according to recent reports, could well be Genoa star Radu Dragusin.

The Romanian is currently heavily linked with a move to Spurs, despite a proposed new deal at his current club. Reports out of Italy have been claiming that the north Londoners are preparing a bid for Dragusin, and now another update says that offer is "ready".

Tottenham bid for Dragusin now "ready"

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB and journalist Andrea Losapio, Spurs' offer to sign Dragusin is coming and there is a belief that the Lilywhites won't have any issue paying his £26 million price tag.

They apparently have a proposal ready and raring to go, as they attempt to reach an agreement for the "complete" 21-year-old starlet. Atalanta, who are also interested, recently made a bid of their own for Dragusin but it is believed Genoa turned their noses up.

Tottenham have sent "emissaries" to watch him regularly this term, according to this report, and the player's agent Florin Manea is quoted to have admitted interest from Spurs.

“The people from Genoa know (that he will soon leave),” Manea explained to Fanatik last month.

“I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask."