Well, that's that. Done and dusted. Not the most enthralling transfer window in memory by half, but Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed richer fruits than most and will be delighted with his side's activity.

At the start of a new era, heartened by the promise of an exciting ideology and judiciousness in the transfer market, Tottenham have enjoyed a pleasing introduction to life under their Australian manager and currently perch fourth in the Premier League table after 22 matches.

Injuries to key players laid waste to a stunning start to the season but the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison are now fit and firing once more and a top-four finish is something attainable, tangible, heading into the next stretch of action.

Of course, reinforcements were necessary and Daniel Levy has delivered, bolstering the backline with Radu Dragusin, augmenting the attack with the shrewd loan signing of Timo Werner, who has two assists from two league fixtures in Tottenham white.

To cap a rosy month off, Spurs showed Barcelona who's boss and hijacked the signing of prodigious talent Lucas Bergvall - it is, genuinely, a jaw-dropping coup for the London side.

Lucas Bergvall: A glittering gem

Hark back to Tuesday, on a cloudy afternoon in Catalonia, 17-year-old Bergvall had met with Barcelona bosses over lunch, canvassing a proposal expected to convince the midfielder to join the fold and realise his exciting potential at Camp Nou.

Two days later, Bergvall now 18, Spurs have completed the acquisition for €10m (£8m) plus add-ons, with the Swede linking up with his new teammates in the summer.

Said to be a "generational" talent by one scout, Bergvall has the making of a high-class, multi-functional midfielder and has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid phenomenon Jude Bellingham given this protean ability.

A fledgling ace, the teenager has only made 29 appearances for his homeland outfit Djurgårdens IF but has impressed during his time on the pitch and posted three goals and an assist to highlight a budding strength in attacking sequences.

How does this come about? Bergvall is an adept ball carrier and completed 88% of his passes and 68% of his dribbles in the Allsvenskan in 2023, as per Sofascore, highlighting strength and elegance on the ball that allows him to break lines single-handedly, arriving in circles of space to either strike on goal or place passes to breaking teammates.

Effectively, Bergvall is a roaming playmaker with notable intelligence and savvy decision-making; tall, strong and commanding, Tottenham have signed a player touted for stardom and the fact that he resisted the allure of La Blaugrana and opted to sign for Spurs bespeaks his prudence.

For now, Lilywhites supporters must shelve their excitement and focus on the current squad, with much to play for and Bergvall's immediate future to be spent honing his craft with Djurgårdens.

A wonderful talent, but maybe not Tottenham's biggest - not when Jamie Donley continues to make waves and push ever closer toward a regular spot in Postecoglou's first team.

Jamie Donley is Spurs' biggest talent

Donley has been highly regarded at Spurs for some time but is now starting to earn attention within wider circles, having made four senior appearances for the club after several years of precocious performances at youth level.

This season alone, the 19-year-old has plundered six goals and 12 assists from 12 matches, praised for his "perfect" creative support by correspondent Alasdair Gold as he thrives in a central offensive midfield role.

Jamie Donley: Youth Stats by Season Season Apps Games Assists 23/24 12 6 12 22/23 35 9 8 21/22 23 16 7 20/21 13 5 0 Source: Transfermarkt

An attacking midfielder with varied and devastating attacking abilities: Donley could be the perfect understudy to James Maddison over the coming years, the 27-year-old one of the Premier League's finest players this season after completing a £40m transfer from Leicester City last summer.

Podcaster Chris Miller has actually suggested that Donley is Tottenham's "closest thing to Maddison", and given the blistering success that he has found in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy this term, it might be wise to hand him increased responsibility sooner rather than later.

Of course, Tottenham are not playing in Europe this season and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - frankly, this makes regular minutes for the club's up-and-comers hard to come by given the importance of qualifying for next term's Champions League.

Nonetheless, his regular inclusion in the matchday squad across recent months - absence due to injury notwithstanding - indicates that Postecoglou has a plan for this young gun, talented enough to wedge his way into the conversation.

Take his efforts in the EFL Trophy, for example; excelling across three matches against League One & Two opposition, the teenager scored two goals and supplied three assists, averaged 3.3 key passes, 10 ball recoveries (an extraordinary rate by the way) and 2.7 tackles per game, completing 80% of his passes.

With Maddison clinching three goals and five assists across 12 Premier League matches this term, completing 86% of his passes and averaging 2.9 key passes and 1.5 tackles per match, it's clear to see that Donley has qualities that could emulate the England international.

Bergvall's acquisition is just another illustration of a new, lucrative direction that Tottenham are heading toward after a few seasons of uncertainty and strife.

The Scandinavian midfielder is undoubtedly one of the best talents in his age bracket, but it's difficult to say that he surpasses Donley's potential at this stage given the Northern Irish starlet's clinical start to life.

Is this a problem? Hardly. Tottenham are on the rise, buttressed by a robust crop of youth talent that will slot into the senior set-up like a dovetail joint.