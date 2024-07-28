Looking to seal their latest arrival, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly booked a medical to sign another future star for Ange Postecoglou and his side.

Tottenham transfer news

It's been a summer focused on future stars in north London, with Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall arriving. Both 18-year-old midfielders, the Lilywhites may have installed the heart of Postecoglou's side for years to come. Following an impressive campaign in the Championship with Leeds United, Gray is a particular standout. Following a big-money move, the versatile teenager could make a telling impact at Spurs in the forthcoming season.

After making his first two appearances against Hearts and Queens Park Rangers in pre-season, Gray told Spurs' official website: "It's about getting used to the simple things that my teammates like on the pitch, off the pitch, ultimately, trying to get to know them.

"They’re all brilliant and have helped me so much, especially Pedro at Hearts, I’ve not played centre-back before and he was really helpful for me. Everyone in training as well, not just when we’re playing these pre-season games, on the training pitch every day, everyone is trying to help me, and I really appreciate that. They’ve been brilliant so far."

He may not have to wait long for another new teammate, either. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have now booked a medical to complete the signing of Yang Min-hyuk from Gangwon FC. The South Korean winger will reportedly become a Spurs player before re-joining Gangwon on loan until January, when he will finally join up with Postecoglou's side full-time.

Just 18 years old, Yang follows the trend of potential future stars walking through the door in north London so far this summer, joining both Gray and Bergvall.

Yang is an "immense talent"

A player who can play on the left and right wing, Yang may well be the heir to Son Heung-min's place in years to come. The Lilywhites' star man is now 32 years old and is likely to be past his best within the next couple of seasons, handing those in north London with a problem that Yang could yet solve.

Son is likely someone who Yang has been watching for some time given the Spurs man's role as South Korea's captain, and the youngster could now go on to link up with Son at both club and international level. Described as an "immense talent" by DataMB after scoring eight goals and assisting a further four in all competitions last season, the teenager looks set to make his biggest move yet.