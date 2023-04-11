Tottenham Hotspur could look at appointing Brendan Rodgers as their next manager, as he "has admirers" within the boardroom, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Football Insider are now reporting Rodgers has a good chance of getting the Tottenham job, as the club are impressed by his track record of building teams and developing players, while he would also not be confrontational with the board.

Pundit Frank McAvennie has since backed the Northern Irishman to take over, claiming he would do a "great job" at N17, and is "good enough" to make the step up to Spurs from Leicester, but he is not the only candidate for the job.

ENIC have a number of managers on their shortlist, with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank believed to be of interest, although Julian Nagelsmann remains the main target for the time being.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, O'Rourke confirmed the 50-year-old has admirers within the Tottenham hierarchy, having been a managerial candidate in the past.

Talking about Spurs' search for a new manager, the journalist said: "It obviously increases the opportunities for Brendan Rodgers now.

"He's basically a free agent, he's on the market, has great experience and he’s managed top clubs like Liverpool and Celtic where there is massive pressure to deliver success.

"He has admirers in the Tottenham boardroom, as Daniel Levy has considered him previously for the job as well. So now, there's no compensation to pay for his services.”

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good appointment?

If the Spurs board are looking for someone with a track record of building teams, the former Leicester boss could be a suitable option, having taken the Foxes from ninth, up to fifth, missing out on Champions League football by one point in the 2020-21 season.

Hailed as "excellent" by members of the media, the tactician also has experience managing some big clubs, where there is a great deal of expectation, leading Celtic to two league titles, and taking charge of Liverpool for 166 games.

The main concern for Tottenham, however, will be just how much Leicester have regressed this season, now sitting 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety.

Of course, even the best managers cannot guarantee success every season, but the fact a drop-off of that magnitude happened under Rodgers' watch is a real worry, and Spurs may be better off steering clear.