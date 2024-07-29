With just over a month until the summer transfer window slams shut, Tottenham Hotspur are set to show the door to one particular player who has struggled for game time in north London.

Tottenham transfer news

It's been a slow summer for the Lilywhites so far, but things could yet pick up amid links to the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Federico Chiesa. The duo could join both Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray on the incomings list, with Gyokeres one who would particularly steal the headlines. A forward capable of replacing Harry Kane, Spurs may need to match his £86m release clause, but welcoming the Swede would undoubtedly prove to be a game-changer for Ange Postecoglou.

Meanwhile, on the departure front, those in north London have already shown the door to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, with the Dane swapping Spurs for Lyon in recent weeks, and he may not be the last name out the door. He could yet be joined by out-of-favour right-back Emerson Royal, who has been linked to both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund and is almost certain to be joined by Bryan Gil.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gil is expected to complete a loan move to Girona this summer after a deal was agreed. What's more, the winger is reportedly also set to extend his contract at Spurs, which will include a release clause worth €15m (£12.6m).

A player who has struggled to find his feet at Spurs, Gil is set to complete a loan move back to La Liga in the hope of finally discovering his best form once more.

"Great" Gil needs move

When Gil initially arrived in north London back in 2021, he was a player with plenty of promise. That promise has since dwindled, however, and after three years, he desperately needs his loan move to go well in the forthcoming campaign. Still just 23 years old, the winger is in no position to panic with plenty of time to turn things around, and he can use Giovani Lo Celso's previously successful loan move to Villarreal in 2022 as a fine example to follow.

Despite his limited minutes, Postecoglou was full of praise for Gil in the last campaign, telling Spurs' official website: "Bryan is one where in the last couple of weeks, it’s been great to have him working really hard in training, he’s missed all of the season so far, and it’s well chronicled that we’ve lost Ivan (Perisic) and lost Manor (Solomon), who play in that left wing position, so having Bryan available again ins great for us."

With a release clause worth just £13m set to be inserted into the Spaniard's new contract too, Gil may yet get the chance to leave Spurs on a permanent basis sooner rather than later.