Tottenham chiefs are believed to be considering a summer move for an "incredible" British youngster with a big future in the game, according to reliable journalist Ed Aarons.

Tottenham transfer news

The upcoming summer transfer window is a crucial one in north London, as Ange Postecoglou looks to take his team up a gear and make them a Premier League top four outfit. That won't be easy, considering the level of competition at the top of the table, but new faces will certainly help.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has emerged as a great option to come in and finally fill the void left by Harry Kane, following a season that saw him score 23 goals for the Dutch giants in the Eredivisie. There is the threat that new Liverpool manager Arne Slot could look to take the Mexican to Anfield, although that remains to be seen, and Spurs are seen as the current favourites to snap him up.

Another exciting signing for Postecoglou is reportedly Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who could feel that this summer is the ideal time to move on and enjoy a new challenge at a bigger club. He could feature prominently at Euro 2024, should he make England's final squad, giving Spurs fans a good chance to see him more regularly but also perhaps raising his price tag.

It looks as though the north Londoners are looking to add firepower in attacking areas this summer, with Serhou Guirassy also linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Incredibly, the Guinean scored 28 goals in just 25 Bundesliga starts for VfB Stuttgart in 2023/24, highlighting what a ruthless addition he could be.

Tottenham want "incredible" British teenager

According to Aarons on X, Tottenham are "interested" in signing Sunderland ace Jobe Bellingham for at least £20m this summer, among other Premier League clubs, but the Black Cats are holding firm.

"Understand that Sunderland are determined to try and keep Jobe Bellingham this summer. Tottenham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and several clubs in Europe are interested in the 18-year-old, with Sunderland believed to want a fee in excess of £20m if they are to sell."

The Bellingham name has become world-renowned because of the incredible rise of Jude Bellingham, but his younger brother is an outstanding prospect in his own right, already impressing so much for Sunderland at just 18 years of age.

Last season, he started 43 of the Black Cats' 46 Championship matches, scoring seven goals from midfield in that time, while former Sunderland Republic of Ireland striker Niall Quinn has hailed him as "incredible".

While Bellingham's current club will do all they can to keep hold of such a prized asset, the lure of moving to Spurs could be great for him, feeling that he has already outgrown Sunderland and is now ready to chance his arm at a Premier League side.

Jobe Bellingham's international stats Caps Goals England Under-19s 5 0 England Under-18s 9 2 England Under-17s 8 0 England Under-16s 1 0

Planning for the long-term is vital for Postecoglou, and if he could sign Bellingham, Tottenham could have a key midfielder sorted for the next decade or so, at least.