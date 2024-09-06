Key figures at Tottenham are said to be excited by an "underrated" player who's preparing to link up with Ange Postecoglou's side in 2025.

Spurs spend £113 million over productive summer transfer window

While there are some positions which Spurs supporters wanted to see reinforced, like midfield and in central defence, the north Londoners still managed to acquire a few major assets in the summer.

Spending a total of around £113 million, chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team extended Timo Werner's loan deal till the end of the 2024/2025 season, which reportedly includes a more favourable buy-option clause set at around £8.5 million.

Tottenham also sealed a £40 million deal for Archie Gray, who is widely regarded as one of England's biggest up-and-coming talents, with Postecoglou also adding real quality out-wide after moving to sign winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

Their most headline-grabbing, marquee transfer of all - a £65 million move for proven Premier League striker Dominic Solanke - is seen as their most crucial piece of business as Postecoglou finally lands an heir to club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

While strengthening the first team with big-names like Solanke, young midfielder Lucas Bergvall also arrived from Sweden, with the 18-year-old managing just over half an hour of minutes in the top flight this term.

Min-hyeok Yang, who Spurs signed on a £3.4 million buy-to-loan deal from South Korean side Gangwon FC, will fully link up and join the club in January.

Tottenham chiefs excited by Min-hyeok Yang as he prepares to join in January

The South Korea starlet, as per GiveMeSport, is preparing to join Spurs at the turn of the year - and could play a role during the second half of the campaign.

Key Tottenham chiefs believe Min-hyeok Yang could go on to become a special talent, and there is a quiet confidence at N17 that their surprise capture of the teenager could seriously pay-off and come as one of England's bargain transfers of the summer.

Postecoglou is now keeping a close watch on the teenage attacker during his loan back at Gangwon, with South Korean football analyst Joel Kim telling The Boot Room (via TEAMtalk) exactly what the Australian can expect from him.

“If Yang Min-hyuk can be described in two words, it’s power and pace. Add adaptability, and he becomes a versatile asset for Tottenham’s attacking football," said Kim.

“At just 18, Yang brings incredible speed to the attack, running with youthful vigour. His surprising physical strength allows him to dominate veteran defenders in the K-League 1, Asia’s most physical league.

“His greatest asset might be his adaptability; like Son Heung-min, Yang is two-footed and can play on either the left or right wing. Comparisons to Anthony Gordon and Federico Chiesa highlight his potential.

“Yang loves to charge forward with the ball, whether along the flanks or through the middle, overwhelming defenders with his pace. Defensively, he’s underrated, often intercepting passes and reading plays before they unfold.”