Tottenham chiefs are said to be eyeing a new striker alongside a permanent deal for Timo Werner, and like a £100 million star for the role.

Spurs linked with new striker this summer

Spurs, alongside their rumoured interest in a new winger and another centre-back, have been sporadically tipped to bring in a new number nine to replace club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Technical director Johan Lange, helped by ex-managing director Fabio Paratici's contacts, is believed to be laying the groundwork to sign a marquee striker (Wayne Veysey) - leading to links with a host of top options.

Spurs are apparently in contention for Brentford star Ivan Toney, with the England international looking extremely likely to leave his current club later this year and join an elite side.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

Lesser known options, like Union St. Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura, are also in the frame. The Algerian has bagged 22 goals and six assists in all competitions, and rumours claim he could depart Belgium for as little as £17 million.

Ange Postecoglou currently has Richarlison as the sole natural senior striking option in his squad, and he's bagged a brilliant nine goals in his last 11 league appearances.

However, this hasn't stopped the club from looking at others ahead of the transfer market's reopening, and this has now been backed by another source this week.

Spurs are apparently likely to make Werner's deal from RB Leipzig permanent through the £15 million buy-option clause in his contract, with it believed they're eyeing a striker "on top of" the German.

Tottenham eyeing striker and like Evan Ferguson

Alongside Werner, TEAMtalk state that Tottenham are indeed keen on signing a striker and like Brighton star Evan Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland sensation, who is rumoured to command a seismic £100 million price tag, is admired by Spurs chiefs - with Ferguson seriously impressing at points this term.

Just 19 years of age, he's already been highly praised by Arsenal legend Ian Wright among others.

"All he has to do is keep doing what he is doing and they are going to start talking about him in million terms because that striker is not allowed. You can’t find that guy to come around, who is 18, in the Premier League and at the perfect club to continue to grow," said Wright last year.

“They aren’t going to be able to hold onto that guy if he carries on doing what he is doing. He is too good. So intelligent – for 18, it’s really, really composed finishing.

“He is fearless at 18. Can you imagine being in the Premier League at 18? You’re not under the pressure you would be under like Garnacho would be under at Manchester United – you watch the way he plays, all the top teams, the top six teams. He can play in any of those teams. We know Brighton, at some stage, they will sell him.”