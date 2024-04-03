Tottenham are already plotting their summer business, and are reportedly ready to make a return to the Serie A for another signing.

Lilywhites enjoying Serie A success

It is safe to say that Tottenham are getting value for money from their Serie A scout team is in recent seasons. The north Londoners have spent plenty of their recent transfer budgets in Italy's top flight, signing a player from Italy in all but one transfer window since 2021.

It has seen them reap plenty of reward too, with all of Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski mainstays in Ange Postecoglou's starting XI.

Tottenham's Serie A signings since 2021 Player Cost Arrived from Year Dejan Kulusevski £25m Juventus 2022 Rodrigo Bentacur £18m Juventus 2022 Ivan Perisic Free Inter 2022 Pierluigi Gollini Loan Atalanta 2021 Cristian Romero £45m Atalanta 2021 Destiny Udogie £18m Udinese 2023 Guglielmo Vicario £16m Empoli 2023 Radu Dragusin £25m Genoa 2024

Of the permanent deals completed, only Ivan Perisic has left the club and the others remain key parts of the squad. Those additions have helped the Lilywhites enjoy their best Premier League season in a long time, with Ange Postecoglou's side playing an exciting style of football and for the most part getting the results to go with it.

Related Spurs now fighting Brighton to sign £2.7m South American talent The north Londoners are hoping to beat Brighton at their own game.

Being held to a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Tuesday was a blow, but they remain just two points behind Aston Villa and fourth spot remains very much a realistic target in the final nine games of the season. That won't be enough for Postecoglou though. Speaking earlier this week, he outlined his plans for next season.

"I’m not going to let this club rest on where we finish this year”, he explained. "If you don’t think you’re going to be in the title race in 12 months’ time, then I don’t know why I’m here.”

To help him achieve that, Spurs could turn back to their favourite hunting ground.

Spurs tracking rising Serie A star

Now, Tottenham are reportedly one of several clubs eyeing up Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has shot to prominence under Thiago Motta this season. The Italian has been tipped to be a part of Italy's EURO 2024 squad, and has been a key component of a Bologna side that are chasing second place in Serie A in the final stretch of the campaign.

Now, Sport Witness relay that Spurs are 'ready to shop' in the Serie A once more this summer and that they have identified Calafiori as a target after his ‘extraordinary performances’ for the northern Italian outfit.

The 21-year-old centre back is a left-footed player that can play on either side of central defence, and could provide some much needed cover for Micky van de Ven, who has injured his hamstring twice this season as a result of his all too regular gametime.

Calafiori has started 21 times for Bologna this season, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets in that time. He could be another cut price sensation in the form of Destiny Udogie, with the report adding that he could be available for just 20m euros (£17.1m) this summer, less than his valuation on Transfermarkt, while his reported £16,000 per week wages are unlikely to be a problem for the Lilywhites.