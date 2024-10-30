Tottenham Hotspur insiders theorise that they may be forced into a decision over letting a "superb" player leave in January, following a message from intermediaries behind-the-scenes at N17.

Spurs take on Man City in Carabao Cup clash this evening

The Lilywhites face off against Premier League champions Man City in the Carabao Cup this evening, with manager Ange Postecoglou aiming to put their disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday firmly behind them.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's only goal of the game cemented Oliver Glasner's first win of the new season and another damning loss for Postecoglou, who also watched his side suffer a 3-2 capitulation at Brighton just before the international break.

This comes after Postecoglou appeared to make a promise to end Tottenham's 16-year wait for a major trophy, doubling down on comments he made in the summer by stating he "always" wins trophies in his second season.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5

"I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing's changed," said Postecoglou on his interview with Sky Sports, which caused a stir.

"It's amazing, isn't it? I just stated a fact. Am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened? But do you really think it's me sort of boasting?

"It's just confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something. I'm not sure how I'm supposed to answer something that is true. I've just said something that's true, and it seems like it's upset a lot of people for some reason."

The EFL Cup represents a golden opportunity for Postecoglou to make good on his pledge, but he must first pass one of Europe's toughest tests with a face-off against Man City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Australian will be without both Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for the tie, with right-back Djed Spence also just returning to training. Meanwhile, reports claim Postecoglou is likely to drop Mikey Moore in favour of Timo Werner for their bout against City, despite the pair's contrasting form.

It is unclear whether summer signing Archie Gray, who has struggled for consistent game time under Postecoglou since arriving from Leeds in the summer, will start or remain on the bench.

Key Tottenham chiefs think they'll be forced into Gray transfer decision

Speaking of Gray, outlet GiveMeSport have shared an update on the teenager and his immediate future at Hotspur Way.

The English sensation's fight for minutes has amounted to three starts in the Europa League, one start in the League Cup and zero starts in the top flight - with all of his appearances in the latter contest coming from the substitute's bench.

Intermediaries have apparently warned Spurs that Gray will be subject to many enquiries before the January transfer window, as clubs in the Premier League and Championship weigh up approaches to take him on a temporary deal.

That is according to GMS, who also claim that key Tottenham figures think they'll be forced into deciding whether to loan Gray out in the winter, amid this growing clamor of interest for his services.

The "superb" 18-year-old joined Spurs with a very exciting reputation, and perhaps a loan move away could help to further his development, instead of remaining a bit-part cup player in north London this season.