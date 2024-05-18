Tottenham recruitment chiefs think the club have sealed a "huge coup" after news this week that a forward sensation is set to join them.

Postecoglou demands Spurs change as he drops summer transfer hint

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou cut a very frustrated figure after their 2-0 loss to Man City on Tuesday evening.

Postecoglou appeared incensed with the mood around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a section of Lilywhites supporters wanting their side to lose to thwart Arsenal's Premier League title hopes. Reports also emerged that a small contingent of his own coaching staff were relaxed about a potential defeat to the Blues, with one of them even joking that Spurs should field a youth team (The Athletic).

Since their loss to Pep Guardiola's side, who now have one hand on their fourth consecutive domestic crown, Postecoglou has taken aim over the "fragile foundations" at Spurs. Before that, the 58-year-old admitted that Tottenham need to undergo "drastic" change in the summer window, hinting that a portion of his senior squad are destined to leave.

"We need change. Change has to happen," Postecoglou said.

Tottenham's last five Premier League matches Tottenham 0-2 Man City Tottenham 2-1 Burnley Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey."

A significant aspect of Postecoglou's Spurs project has also been the acquisition of young stars, as he seeks to build something special for the future. Tottenham beat Barcelona to the signing of Lucas Bergvall, one of Sweden's most exciting talents, in the January transfer window.

Chairman Daniel Levy also backed Postecoglou with the signing of Croatian starlet Luka Vuskovic, who'll make the move to N17 in 2025. The Lilywhites boss is particularly keen for Spurs to become a preferred destination for world football's brightest talents, as he admitted to the press recently.

“We’re building a team," said Postecoglou on recruiting young talent at Tottenham.

"From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. There aren’t too many hidden gems around — everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference, I’ve always felt your football is your biggest selling point, beyond anything else."

Tottenham chiefs think they've sealed "huge coup" in George Feeney

Football Insider broke news this week that Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Glentoran striker George Feeney as well, with Spurs beating "multiple" Premier League clubs to the teenager's signature.

Following up, the same outlet claims Spurs recruitment chiefs think they've sealed a "huge coup" with Feeney's signing, as the youngster prepares to pen to paper on a long-term deal.

Making his senior debut for Glentoran at just 15, the 16-year-old has made 10 first-team appearances since then, scoring once.