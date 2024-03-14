Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are under the impression an unseen teenager of theirs is a "star in the making".

Postecoglou wants Spurs academy improvement

The N17 academy has birthed some noteworthy talents in recent seasons. The likes of Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Oliver Skipp and Jamie Donley stand out as just a few examples from the past two-three years, with the latter being handed his senior debut by Ange Postecoglou earlier this season.

Parrott is currently enjoying a productive loan spell at Excelsior in the Netherlands, while Skipp is sometimes called upon by Postecoglou as a solid back-up option for his Spurs matchday squad.

Scarlett has drawn comparisons with Man United star Marcus Rashford in past seasons as well, but Postecoglou has stated that Spurs' academy could still improve despite the production of some fine talent.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league Average match rating (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

"We've still got a lot of work to do at academy level," said Postecoglou earlier this season. "We've got a great man there in Simon [Davies] who has worked at some of best academies going and he knows what’s needed. We've got some good coaches in there now. This year has been better but in terms of a production line of young players I think we’re still well behind other clubs.

"There was already a process in place before I came in and yeah like I said, some of it is around the methodology we use, but also a little bit of opportunity. I guess if young players don't feel there is an opportunity here maybe we don't get the best ones or maybe we don't provide the opportunities for the best ones, so my role in that is to make sure the good ones we have do get an opportunity.

"And secondly, other young good young players around the country, not just around the world, see this as a club where if you are talented, you will get an opportunity."

Spurs are making an effort to bring in some of Europe's most bright talents from elsewhere as well, with the club beating Barcelona to Djurgardens IF sensation Lucas Bergvall in the January window.

A highly-rated talent currently at N17, though, is young midfielder Callum Olusesi. Spurs recently agreed a new deal for Olusesi, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, with fellow journalist Pete O'Rourke now detailing how Spurs feel about the teenager.

Tottenham think Olusesi is a "star in the making"

Indeed, according to O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, Tottenham chiefs think Olusesi is a "star in the making".

Spurs fended off interest from Man United to keep their talented youngster, and it is believed those within the club think he's going to be world-class. Olusesi, who's scored six goals and assisted four others in the Under-18 Premier League this season, also boasts seven England Under-17 caps.