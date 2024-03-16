Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are believed to view an exciting 18-year-old as a "key" signing they wish to make for their future project.

Postecoglou outlines Spurs academy ambition

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, speaking earlier this season, was public in his desire for the north London club to become a dream destination for some of Europe's hottest talents.

The Lilywhites moved swiftly and decisively to beat Barcelona to the signing of Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall on January deadline day, who decided on a move to N17 over the Camp Nou in what was a major statement from Spurs.

Following the signing of Bergvall, Postecoglou suggested that Tottenham could become a priority landing spot for rising stars, as is the Australian's wish.

"I don't think it's so much what we're saying, it's more what people are seeing. That's the important thing," said Postecoglou on Bergvall's arrival.

"It's like anything in life, you can try to sell a vision of something to someone but if there's tangible physical evidence of it [it's easier]. Anyone who has watched us since I've joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be.

"I've said the other day, there aren't too many hidden gems around. Everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference.. I've always felt your football is your biggest selling point beyond anything else. Hopefully we're showing evidence of that which is helping us."

"I think we've got a lot of work to do in our academy and [academy director] Simon Davies is certainly one that is putting a lot of emphasis and priority there," he said.

"I don't think we have the production line other top clubs have, certainly not. Even currently that’s why we’re investing in some younger players, even for the first team. For us as a football club that's definitely the way forward."

You definitely cannot rule out Spurs bringing in more promising young gems after Bergvall, and reports suggest Tottenham are still contenders to sign Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa.

Tottenham view Nusa as "key" signing for future project

Spurs were linked with a move for Nusa before his failed move to Brentford, with a report from Spain backing that they're still in for the teenager.

Indeed, it is claimed that Tottenham chiefs view Nusa as a "key" potential signing for their future project, but face competition from a host of sides including Arsenal and Man City.

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player," Arsenal star Martin Odegaard told TV2 late last year. "You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!"