High-ranking Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are reportedly attempting to beat an elite club to the signing of a very highly-rated player, but time is running out for the under-pressure Ange Postecoglou to get his first outfield signing through the door.

Tottenham chase more January signings as Postecoglou faces crucial week

The Spurs boss is facing calls for his dismissal amid what has been a dismal campaign so far, even when taking into account their injury crisis.

Tottenham have lost 12 top flight games already, and for the first time in decades at this stage of a season. The Lilywhites are also yet to win a single Premier League game in 2025, with their 5-0 victory at Southampton in mid-December last year being their last set of three points.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

Postecoglou's sit 15th in the table as a result, closer to the relegation zone than European qualification places, and this is pretty unacceptable. They take on Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday, with fellow strugglers Leicester City in line soon afterward, as Postecoglou looks set for a crucial week at N17.

Off the field, chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the Spurs recruitment team are working to try and acquire Postecoglou more additions in a few key areas. £12.5 million goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky still stands as their only January incoming, and this is something the north London club's hierarchy will be eager to change quickly.

Tottenham are reportedly still in the market for a new attacker after missing out on a loan deal for PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani, who opted to join Serie A heavyweights Juventus instead.

Spurs held discussions over Kolo Muani last week, but were beaten to the Frenchman's signature by Thiago Motta's side, as attention now turns to who they could bring in as an alternative before February 3.

As per GiveMeSport and other media sources, Lyon winger Rayan Cherki could be a option for Tottenham, and it is believed he'll be allowed to leave for a bargain price tag around the £25 million mark.

They're also looking to reinforce their backline, with Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu believed to be a serious transfer target.

Influential Tottenham figures working on Patrick Dorgu deal

GiveMeSport have another update on Levy and Lange's transfer plans, involving the exciting Denmark international.

GMS write that "influential" figures at Tottenham are attempting to beat Man United to the signing of Dorgu, and they're actively working on a deal for the 20-year-old behind-closed-doors.

Destiny Udogie is still out with a hamstring injury, exposing their lack of depth behind the former Udinese sensation, with Dorgu viewed by many as a potential like-for-like alternative to the Italian.

Dorgu's price tag stands at around £34 million, and going by Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino's comments, the defender could be worth every penny.

"He is a potential champion. Correction: he is a champion," said Corvino. "Whether as a full-back or winger, he runs for three, has an eye for goal, and possesses an engine unmatched by anyone else."

It is worth noting that the versatile full-back is one of Lecce's star performers, both in an attacking and defensive sense. According to WhoScored, Dorgu averages their joint-second most tackles on average, whilst also attempting their second-highest rate of shots per 90 behind forward Nikola Krstovic.