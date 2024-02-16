Tottenham have made it clear that they will bid for a £150,000-per-week "class act" this summer, according to a rival club insider.

Postecoglou keen on new midfielder at Spurs

Much has been made about manager Ange Postecoglou's desire to bring in a new midfield running man, with reports in January stating that the Australian wants a new running man who can alternate with James Maddison (Miguel Delaney).

The most standout name to be regularly linked with a potential move to Spurs is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but the club have alternatives to the Englishman in case he puts pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is one, with a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic claiming last month that Tottenham are big fans of the 22-year-old.

The homegrown ace can play further forward and in the middle of the park, with another appealing aspect being the fact Ramsey is also homegrown. Tottenham are said to be compiling a shortlist of summer targets already, and it appears a new midfielder may well be something to watch out for.

Rodrigo Bentancur arguably hasn't rediscovered his very best form since returning from a serious ACL injury, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future at Spurs has been up in the air for quite a while amid a consistent lack of starting opportunities for the Dane.

Both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have been mainstays under Postecoglou while impressing, but their trips to AFCON last month highlight just how much Spurs could do with quality alternatives to the duo.

Sharing news on another midfield star who Tottenham could well move for this summer, West Ham insider Claret & Hugh have a very interesting bit of detail on Spurs' plans for Lucas Paqueta.

Tottenham "clear" they will bid for Paqueta

According to C&H, Tottenham have made it clear they will bid for Paqueta alongside the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Man United and Man City.

This will be once his investigation surrounding gambling breaches is cleared up, and while this could be a tricky deal to pull off given both West Ham and Spurs' rivalry, there is little denying the Brazilian's obvious quality.

Lucas Paqueta's best league games for West Ham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) West Ham 3-0 Wolves 8.88 West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest 8.20 Luton Town 2-3 West Ham 8.02 Burnley 1-2 West Ham 7.86 Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham 7.79

Paqueta has bagged five goals and five assists across all competitions for David Moyes' side this season, with WhoScored listing him as their best-performing player by average match rating in the league.

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has also branded the £150,000-per-week star a "class act".

"Lucas Paqueta has been a class act for West Ham recently," said Redknapp to BetVictor last year (via football.london).

"West Ham are playing their best football of the season right now and the pairing of him and [Declan] Rice in the midfield is a big reason why."