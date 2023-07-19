Tottenham Hotspur deciding to sign Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis from Barcelona could enable Ange Postecoglou to make two more defensive additions due to the Frenchman being 'good value' for money, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Although, he does state the names of two potential top-end signings Spurs could make.

Will Clement Lenglet join Tottenham Hotspur permanently?

According to Sport via Sport Witness, Barcelona are willing to accept a low fee for Lenglet as they try to get his £145k-a-week pay packet off the books this summer and an offer of €5 million (£4.29 million) from Tottenham has been floated by the outlet.

Nevertheless, Mundo Deportivo transcribed by Sport Witness claim that Lenglet is training by himself at the Catalan giants. However, any deal to take the 28-year-old back to north London is 'not even close', which contradicts information from other publications.

Barcelona boss Xavi doesn't see a place for Lenglet in his plans and he will be left out of their tour of the USA and instead train back home with staff at the club.

Last term, Lenglet turned out on 35 occasions for Tottenham in all competitions, registering one goal and two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Spurs are also mulling over alternative defensive targets this off-season and Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo is on the radar at Hotspur Way as a potential addition, according to The Evening Standard.

Bayer Leverkusen central defender Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg youngster Micky van de Ven are two other names that have been heavily linked with a move to the Lilywhites in the last few weeks, as reported by various sources.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that Spurs signing Lenglet would be a financially prudent deal that could enable Postecoglou to add two more defenders to his player pool this summer, as well as naming who the two top-end signings could be.

Jones stated: “I wonder if Lenglet would be a third centre-back. Because of the terms of that one, I think it'd be such a good value signing that Tottenham could potentially be able to sign three defensive-minded players if he was one of them.

“Adarabioyo is one they’re looking at. He’s reasonably cheap as well. Van de Ven or Tapsoba is going to be the top-end signing.”

Who else could Tottenham Hotspur bring in this window?

Spurs have made positive inroads in the transfer market so far under Postecoglou's leadership and have confirmed the signings of James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario, alongside finalizing permanent deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro, as per Transfermarkt.

In a surprise twist, FootballTransfers have claimed that Tottenham could look to make a surprise move for Brentford strike Ivan Toney in the January window as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, who faces an uncertain future in N17.

The Sun report that Tottenham are keen on striking a deal for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, though the Eagle are likely to demand around £50 million for the Denmark international.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has emerged as a shock target for Tottenham this summer amid competition from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace for his signature, according to talkSPORT.

In the next few weeks, more arrivals will be expected at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Postecoglou prepares for the new season by stamping his authority on his new side.