Tottenham have been described as "ever closer to closing" a move for one of their rumoured transfer targets, with ex-managing director Fabio Paratici named as being involved in the background.

Spurs in the market for new defender

Despite their reliably reported eagerness to sign another star winger later this year, other media sources have suggested that Ange Postecoglou's side are keen on bringing in a new defender.

Indeed, both Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze are top Tottenham targets but it appears the wider recruitment team want to continue overhauling the Lilywhites defence.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th

Radu Dragusin was signed from Genoa at around £25 million in January, but the north Londoners have maintained an interest in centre-backs, including Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite - despite some rumours he could cost a marquee fee.

Eric Dier joined Bayern Munich in the winter, with Postecoglou potentially wanting another centre-back to fill the hole he left behind.

Meanwhile, given Ryan Sessegnon's injury curse, Ben Davies' age and Emerson Royal's arguable lack of cutting edge going forward, Spurs are thought to be eyeing up full-back alternatives to star men Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Both men's absences can be felt in the Tottenham side, given they play a pivotal role in Postecoglou's inverted full-back system. There are suggestions that the north Londoners could even re-sign Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton to fix the problem.

“My understanding is they are looking for someone who can possibly play both sides, not Diego Dalot but someone of that ilk,” journalist Graeme Bailey said to Tottenham News recently.

“I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out, Walker-Peters is someone who Chelsea looked at as well. For these signings as well, the fourth centre-half I still think is probably Lloyd Kelly or Tosin Adarabioyo to come in on a free. Good Premier League players but at the end of the day, they are going to be fourth choice. Spurs don’t need to go and spend £60 million on a centre half.”

Tottenham "ever closer to closing" Festy Ebosele move

Another player to be linked is Republic of Ireland international right-back Festy Ebosele. The Serie A defender has been impeccable for current club Udinese this season, and this has alerted people at Tottenham.

According to Mondo Udinese.it, he could cost a bargain fee of around £13m to sign this summer, with ex-managing director Paratici described as "putting a red circle" on Ebosele from the "outside".

They also describe Tottenham as "ever closer to closing" a move for Ebosele, who would come from the same club as Udogie. Former Derby teammate Craig Forsyth has interestingly called the 21-year-old a "nightmare" to play against.

"He's been getting better and better and that's the thing. It's good to see him improving with that final ball," said Forsyth.

"Still he can get better, there was a lot of opportunities tonight. He's a threat and he's horrible to play against. He's so strong and he's so quick and he can go both ways. He's a nightmare for a defender."