After already welcoming Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly "closing in" on welcoming a third possible future star for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites came out the blocks fairly quickly this summer, with a deal sign Bergvall already agreed in advance and a move to sign Leeds United star Gray agreed as early as the start of this month. Since then, however, Spurs have been quiet on the incoming front with under a month until the 2024/25 Premier League campaign gets underway.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification in Postecoglou's first season in charge too, it's clear that reinforcements are still needed in north London, with reports linking Spurs to the likes of Eberechi Eze and Semih Kilicsoy. Both players would undoubtedly provide Postecoglou's side with the added edge that they lacked at times throughout the last campaign, but it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites will splash the cash in abundance this summer.

Before Eze or Kiliksoy, Levy looks set to continue his focus on future stars following Gray and Bergvall. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are "closing in" on a deal to sign Min-hyuk Yang from Gangwon FC this summer. The 18-year-old right-winger impressed in the K League 1 last season and is now edging closer to joining a man who earns plenty of headlines in South Korea and Spurs captain Heung-min Son.

The dream for Yang could be to follow in Son's footsteps to become a Spurs hero and perhaps even one day replace his compatriot, given his ability to play on both the right and left wing.

"Immense" Yang is one for the future

Although he won't immediately steal the headline, Yang's arrival would represent a third piece of smart business from Spurs this summer, as they plan ahead for the future. It's no surprise that the young winger has attracted the Lilywhites' attention either, with DateMB describing him as an "immense talent" in a post comparing his stats to fellow K League wingers last season.

Having scored seven goals and assisted a further four at Gangwon last season, Yang is a player ready to take the spotlight in the Premier League, where he will hope to grab the attention of Postecoglou and eventually earn a consistent place in the Australian's squad. Should he complete a summer move, Spurs will suddenly have three incredibly talented young stars to call on for years to come in north London.