Tottenham are considering a hijack on Crystal Palace as they make an approach to sign one £11 million forward wanted by the Eagles.

Postecoglou calls for drastic change as Spurs work to back him

So far, Spurs have agreed to two major signings in the form of a loan extension for winger Timo Werner and a £40 million deal to sign English sensation Archie Gray from Leeds United.

The north Londoners have also shipped plenty of deadwood, with Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga leaving upon the expiry of their Tottenham contracts. Joe Rodon joined Leeds in a £10 million permanent deal as well, helping to sweeten the deal for Gray, with Tottenham also agreeing to terminate Tanguy Ndombele's contract as the former club-record signing joins OGC Nice on a free transfer.

Tottenham are expected to make another attacking signing after Werner too, as the likes of Wolves winger Pedro Neto, Palace star Eberechi Eze and others become linked with N17 moves.

Eberechi Eze in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Stat Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 208 Minutes played 2,285

Club chairman Daniel Levy is ready to back Postecoglou in the coming weeks, according to various reports, and it is believed Spurs are even willing to pay the entirety of Eze's £60 million release clause in their pursuit of a new forward.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Spurs' summer transfer business.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey.

"It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone."

Another interesting player they've been linked with is former academy gem Marcus Edwards, and they could get him on the cheap. Portuguese newspaper Corriere de Manha recently claimed that Sporting value the winger at around £17 million, but Spurs' 35 per cent sell-on clause means that figure would come down to just £11 million if Postecoglou's side bid.

Tottenham consider hijacking Palace bid for Edwards

Football Insider have another update on the matter, and they claim Palace are readying their own bid for the 25-year-old.

However, Levy is still in the background, with FI writing that Tottenham could rival Palace in the race to sign Edwards and hijack Oliver Glasner's side - similarly to how they prised Gray from Brentford's clutches earlier this summer. Spurs have also made an approach by asking to be kept informed about the situation.

The Englishman racked up 15 goal contributions, six goals and nine assists specifically, in 44 appearances across all competitions last season. Edwards has been praised for his form at Sporting in flashes, and it is believed he is open to a Premier League return.