Tottenham are considering an opportunity to re-sign a former forward for just £11 million, as manager Ange Postecoglou plots a summer overhaul.

Postecoglou admits Spurs side need "drastic" change

The Lilywhites head coach has admitted that his Spurs side need to undergo "drastic" change over the coming weeks, and over multiple windows, as Postecoglou seeks to build a winning team at N17.

Spurs sealed qualification for the Europa League with a fifth-placed finish last season, and started the 2023/2024 campaign in very exciting fashion.

Postecoglou even recorded the best start made by any new manager in Premier League history, but injuries to key players and a general drop in form meant the north Londoners couldn't maintain their place at the summit.

Speaking earlier in 2024, the Tottenham boss pulled no punches in explaining that certain players will be sacrificed on the way to becoming a winning team - drawing comparisons with Arsenal and Liverpool who've transformed significantly over the years.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Spurs' summer transfer business.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03

"It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone.

"Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable."

After sealing an extension on Timo Werner's loan deal, Spurs are expected to make more upgrades to their attack, as they look to continue their evolution under Postecoglou. Tottenham could even look to former forward Marcus Edwards to bolster their ranks, as explained by Portuguese newspaper Corriere de Manha this week.

Tottenham consider re-signing Marcus Edwards from Sporting

As per their information, via Sport Witness, Spurs view the 25-year-old as their "best option" to help fulfil their homegrown quota. Sporting value their winger at around £17 million, but he could prove even cheaper for chairman Daniel Levy.

The Lilywhites, due to a sell-on clause, get 35 per cent of any future Edwards transfer from Sporting. As such, a good chunk of the £17m Spurs would pay for Edwards will end up going back into their pocket.

Taking this into account, the Englishman will cost around £11 million in total for Postecoglou's side. As a result, Tottenham are seriously considering re-signing Edwards.

Called "fantastic" by pundit Owen Hargreaves, the winger has racked up 21 goals and 26 assists in 110 appearances across all competitions under Ruben Amorim since departing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.