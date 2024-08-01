Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is "obsessed" with signing a forward for his squad this summer, and it is believed Spurs are willing to offer players in exchange for one very highly-rated star in particular.

Spurs in market for another attacker as deadline day approaches

Summer transfer deadline day comes at the end of this month, so the Lilywhites are running out of time to get more required new additions through the door ahead of Postecoglou's second Premier League campaign in charge.

One of the rumoured goals for Spurs before August 30 is signing a new attacking option, despite having already sealed a season-long loan extension for Timo Werner.

Son Heung-min and Richarlison scored the bulk of Tottenham's goals last season, helping Postecoglou's side qualify for the Europa League, and they pushed Aston Villa right to the end in the race for Champions League qualification, only to just miss out.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

The duo scored 29 goals in all competitions, filling the void left by Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich last summer, but uncertainty surrounds their futures. Son's contract is set to expire next year as things stand, while Spurs are open to selling Richarlison amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of strikers and attackers as a result. Lille star Jonathan David has attracted interest from Spurs chiefs, while more marquee options like Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres are also on Postecoglou's radar.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also yet to make headway in finding a new club this summer. Spurs are being repeatedly linked with a move for the England international, with talkSPORT recently claiming that Toney wants Tottenham to make a bid for him.

“Toney, that is who Tottenham need to go and sign," said ex-club scout Bryan King to Tottenham News.

“He is worth the extra money, and if Spurs want to move to the next level that is the player they need to convince to join them. Spurs need to make that step and guarantee they will finish in the top four next season, and Toney is the player who will help them do that."

A move for Toney would arguably make sense, considering his contract situation, with Declan Rice even comparing him to Kane. However, a very surprising alternative is now being mooted.

Tottenham willing to make part-exchange bid for Victor Osimhen

According to journalist Wayne Veysey and Football Insider, Napoli star Victor Osimhen is attracting attention from N17, and Spurs have asked to be kept informed about the Nigerian's situation.

Chelsea and Napoli are in ongoing talks over Osimhen, and the Serie A side are growing more open to the prospect of Romelu Lukaku being included in a deal for the 25-year-old.

This has alerted Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and Co. Indeed, Postecoglou is described as "obsessed" with signing a new forward, and Tottenham are willing to also offer players in exchange for Osimhen if they decide to formalise their intent.

It could still be a costly operation, as the striker's £162,000-per-week contract includes a £110 million release clause, so it remains to be seen how low Napoli are willing to go in terms of cash offers if players are included in a proposed swap deal.