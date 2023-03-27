Tottenham Hotspur players would "love" the club to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What are the latest manager rumours from Tottenham?

Following his departure from Bayern Munich, it has now been reported that Julian Nagelsmann is one of the frontrunners for the Tottenham job, however he is not the only person under consideration by the board. The same report claims Luis Enrique and Pochettino are both options for chairman Daniel Levy, although the club's hierarchy are said to be split on whether to sanction the latter manager's return.

Pochettino was said to be willing to take over immediately, however the club now appear to be taking a more cautious approach, with Cristian Stellini potentiallly taking charge for the rest of the campaign, being supported by Ryan Mason. While the Spurs board are undecided about whether to bring back their former manager, Brown has recently told GiveMeSport that he still has a lot of admirers within the club.

The journalist said: "I think there'll be a lot of managers interested in the Spurs job. I think a few have come forward already. Pochettino is a really interesting one. I think there are people at the club who would really love to have him back, including people in the dressing room there."

Would Pochettino be a good appointment for Tottenham?

While they were ultimately unable to win any trophies in the Argentine's previous tenure, Tottenham finished in the top four in four consecutive seasons, a major improvement on the days of Tim Sherwood and Andre Villas-Boas. After being sacked by Spurs in November 2019, the "brilliant" 51-year-old has since gone on to add to his trophy collection, although it was in a much less competitive league, winning three trophies, including a league title, during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

With the Independent reporting that the Tottenham dressing room is not in a good place, in light of Conte's recent comments, it could be necessary for the board to make an appointment that will get the players, as well as the fans, back on side.

A major advantage in appointing Pochettino is that Harry Kane would allegedly be willing to sign a new deal, and while it will be a tough ask for the manager to lead Spurs to another Champions League final, he is a proven manager at Premier League level, overseeing 293 matches in his previous stint.