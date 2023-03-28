Tottenham Hotspur want to open talks with Julian Nagelsmann about taking over as manager, in light of the recent departure of Antonio Conte, according to a report.

What are the latest manager rumours from Tottenham?

Tottenham's interim boss, Cristian Stellini, will be given the opportunity to be in charge until the end of the season, but there are four or five managers on the shortlist to take permanent charge at the end of the campaign, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

At one stage, Marco Silva was reported to be in pole position to take over, while last week Brentford's Thomas Frank was said to be the frontrunner for the job, so it is clear there are multiple people under consideration by chairman Daniel Levy. After Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich, Tottenham ended their interest in Roberto De Zerbi, instead making the German their priority target, with the club's hierarchy viewing him as an elite-level manager.

Now, as per a report from The Daily Mail, the Lilywhites could be set to formalise their interest in the former Bayern boss, as Levy wishes to personally speak to him about the now-vacant position. The club have drawn up a list of potential options as they look to land a replacement in the summer, with Mauricio Pochettino also said to be in the frame, although there is some opposition to his appointment internally.

Other names linked with the job include the likes of Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, and his preference for a three-at-the-back system with wing-backs could be a consideration, as the club have spent heavily to bolster those positions in recent times.

Would Julian Nagelsmann work at Tottenham?

The 35-year-old is reportedly open to talks about replacing Conte, but he may want a short period of time to decide on his next role, and with Stellini set to be installed as manager until the end of the season, taking over in the summer could be of great appeal.

Hailed as "fantastic" by sections of the media, the German won three trophies during his time with Bayern, and from the outside his sacking appears very harsh.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are through to the last eight of the Champions League, having defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 over two legs, while they are just one point behind league-leaders Borussia Dortmund domestically. While he does not have prior experience in the Premier League, Nagelsmann is a top young manager, with a proven track record of winning trophies, and he would be a very exciting appointment for Tottenham.