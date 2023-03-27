Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt an immediate blow in their attempts to replace Antonio Conte as manager, with Thomas Tuchel, who Fabrizio Romano claims was on the club's shortlist, instead choosing to join Bayern Munich.

Which managers are on Spurs linked with?

The Tottenham job may have been an attractive proposition for Tuchel, given that his original plan was to find another job in the Premier League, having been out of work since being sacked as Chelsea manager earlier this season.

However, Bayern Munich came calling after parting ways with Julian Nagelsmann, and the former Chelsea boss has returned to his homeland, having previously managed the likes of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Bayern's surprise sacking of Nagelsmann could have the knock-on effect of the young German manager joining Tottenham, however Romano has claimed he will take some time out before deciding on his next move.

Feyenoord's Arne Slot has also emerged as an option for Spurs, alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Ruben Amorim. According to a recent update from Romano, Tuchel was one of the names on the Lilywhites' shortlist to replace Conte, however his move to Bayern means he is no longer available.

There is likely be no shortage of options for Spurs, however, as the transfer guru claims the club are still considering four or five managers. A decision may not be made any time soon, as Cristian Stellini will be given the opportunity to remain in charge until the end of the season, while the board continue their search for a permanent coach.

Would Tuchel have been a good appointment?

The 'fantastic' 49-year-old enjoyed success during his only previous spell in England, winning the 2020-21 Champions League with Chelsea, being given the world's best club coach award for his efforts, while he also triumphed in the Club World Cup.

Having won a German Cup with Dortmund, as well as six trophies with Paris Saint-Germain, the Krumbach-born tactician has been successful at every top club he has managed, so it would've been disappointing news for Levy that he is no longer available.

That said, there are still a plethora of options for Spurs, and the aforementioned Amorim could be a savvy appointment, having won five trophies in Portugal, indicating he is ready to take the next step in his managerial career.

Of course, Pochettino would also be an exciting appointment for Tottenham fans, given his history with the club, and his arrival would come with the added bonus of tempting Harry Kane into signing a new deal.