With the January transfer window a matter of months away, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly convinced that they can reach an agreement to sign their winter priority target for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs left it late to spend big in the summer but spend big, they did as Dominic Solanke arrived with the task of finally replacing Harry Kane in North London. The former Bournemouth forward arrived alongside the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, as the Lilywhites handed Postecoglou one major improvement and two future stars.

Those deals are yet to pay dividends, however, in a frustrating start to the season for those in North London, summed up by their 1-0 defeat against rivals Arsenal last time out in the Premier League. Meanwhile, matters would have become worse had it not been for Brennan Johnson's late winner to knock Coventry City out of the Carabao Cup and help Spurs avoid a shock exit.

Their worrying start sparks the question as to whether Daniel Levy needs to hand Spurs some further reinforcements and it's a question that looks set to receive an answer in the January transfer window.

According to reports in Spain, Tottenham are now convinced that they'll agree a deal to sign Javi Guerra in January, with the Valencia midfielder their priority in the winter window.

That confidence comes despite the fact that negotiations are reportedly set to be long-winded amid Spurs' reluctance to meet Valencia's €35m (£29m) price tag in the coming months. Still just 21 years old, Guerra is a standout in what has otherwise been a disappointing Valencia side in the last year or so, with the La Liga side sitting bottom of Spain's top flight after five games.

"Intelligent" Guerra can become perfect Gray partner

By signing Guerra, Spurs would suddenly have two future stars at the heart of their midfield for years to come with Gray's natural position in the middle of the park, rather than the full-back role that he so often found himself in at Leeds United. Whilst things may look bleak so far this season in North London, Spurs do at least deserve credit for building towards the future as part of their project under Postecoglou.

Described as an "intelligent" midfielder by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Guerra may well emerge to make a crucial difference for Spurs in the January transfer window.

As January approaches, Valencia's position will be one to keep an eye on too. Given that they currently sit bottom of La Liga, it will be interesting to see how their survival prospects may affect negotiations to hand Spurs a cheaper deal. Of course, however, it remains to be seen just how negotiations go as the Lilywhites prepare an offer.