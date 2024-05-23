Tottenham Hotspur are convinced that a forward valued at £21 million is a "huge talent", and they now want to sign him for manager Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Spurs targeting new goalscorer and playmaker

According to some reliable media sources, Spurs are in search of more creativity both out wide and further forward.

To finally replace club legend Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in a multi-million pound deal last summer, Tottenham are believed to be in the market for a new striker this summer. Brentford star Ivan Toney is among the names linked, with former Spurs scout Bryan King even urging the club to do a deal.

“Toney, that is who Tottenham need to go and sign,” King said to Tottenham News.

Tottenham's top league scorers over 2023/2024 Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

“He is worth the extra money, and if Spurs want to move to the next level that is the player they need to convince to join them. Spurs need to make that step and guarantee they will finish in the top four next season, and Toney is the player who will help them do that.

“They can go through Europe and pick out centre-forwards if they like, but Toney is an England international, Premier League proven and he is the player that the club need to replace Harry Kane.”

Meanwhile, as well as going forward, trusted media members like Fabrizio Romano have recently claimed that Spurs could bring in a new star winger to help with goals and assists - name-dropping both Raphinha and Pedro Neto as potential options.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

Of course, Spurs only have so much to play with in terms of transfer kitty, meaning they'll need to weigh up their next moves carefully. A more astute alternative to the names mentioned could now be Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, and reports suggest he only cost around £21 million.

Tottenham want to sign Cherki and think he's a "huge talent"

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are among the clubs eyeing a move for Cherki this summer, with all interested sides believing he's a "huge talent" - including Spurs.

PSG are also chasing the Ligue 1 sensation, who's bagged six assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances, so Postecoglou's side will face stiff competition if they decide to formalise their interest with an approach.