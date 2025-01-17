Tottenham Hotspur could sound out a manager who West Ham United held talks with recently, as Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou faces mounting pressure.

Tottenham lose North London Derby as Spurs linger in midtable

Despite Son Heung-min's early opener, it didn't take long for Arsenal to seize the advantage on Wednesday evening, with an own goal from Dominic Solanke and Leandro Trossard's strike just before half-time condemning Spurs to their fourth Premier League defeat in five games.

The 2-1 loss at Arsenal was also their eleventh defeat of the campaign in total, piling immense pressure on Postecoglou regardless of the plethora of injuries throughout the Australian's squad right now.

The former Celtic boss actually made the best ever start by a new manager in the Premier League during his debut campaign at N17 last season, eventually finishing fifth and securing Europa League qualification, but 2024/2025 has been a monumental crash back down to Earth.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22

The Lilywhites are without a plethora of first-team players in Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner. This has been a reoccurring theme of Tottenham's season, who've been very unlucky when it comes to injuries, but Postecoglou is still facing real backlash amid what is so far a disappointing second campaign in charge.

They next face David Moyes' Everton, who have just hired their ex-boss to replace Sean Dyche, as the Friedkin Group look to kick-start a better era for the club.

The Merseysiders are fighting for their top flight status ahead of their move to a state of the art new stadium for next season, so they won't be easy customers. However, nothing but a win will do for Postecoglou's side, who are miles off where they were this time last campaign.

Tottenham are busy attempting to back Postecoglou in the January transfer market, but a report this week has claimed Tottenham are doing their due-diligence on potential replacements for the 59-year-old, should they decide to part company in the summer.

Tottenham could approach Edin Terzić to replace Ange Postecoglou

As per TEAMtalk, chairman Daniel Levy has his eyes on former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzić.

The German guided Dortmund to an unprecedented Champions League final at the end of last season, and also managed to win two major trophies during his time in the Bundesliga.

Interestingly, West Ham held talks with Terzic over replacing Julen Lopetegui, before they landed on Graham Potter, and the 42-year-old has been praised for his "incredible" work at Dortmund.

As per TEAMtalk, Tottenham could sound out Terzic if they sack Postecoglou later in the year, pending an end-of-season review, and those within the club are said to really appreciate the "elite" tactician.

For now, it is believed that Postecoglou retains the backing of Spurs' board, but how long this lasts looks very likely to depend on their second half of 24/25.