Tottenham could move for a 22-goal forward this summer, after claims his club will let him go for just £17 million.

Spurs hunting for new striker as Postecoglou eyes Kane replacement

Ange Postecoglou deserves real praise for guiding Spurs to a potential top four finish in their first full season without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

While the Spurs boss is adamant that sealing Champions League qualification is not his full focus, sourcing a way to replicate Kane's 25-plus-goals-per-season was never an easy feat.

The likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, who've scored that number of goals between them in the Premier League this season, have been key for Postecoglou alongside other members of the squad.

Goals and assists have come from all areas of the pitch in Postecoglou's fluid, interchangeable system - with right-back Pedro Porro contributing seven assists and getting on the scoresheet once with a sublime finish against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

However, while Kane's absence hasn't really been felt this term, reports suggest that Tottenham could look to bring an "A-list" striker this summer. Big names like Brentford star Ivan Toney, who is very likely to leave his club in the next window, have been named as potential targets for Postecoglou.

“I’d say go and get him,” exclaimed pundit Alan Hutton to Tottenham News on whether Spurs should bring in someone like Toney.

"Of course, £60million is a lot but he’s a goalscorer. He does it Brentford week in and week out, he’s got really good stats, he looks like a leader and he’s grown in stature. You can see how confident he is, taking penalties for England is no problem, he’s just a cool, calm customer.

“Yes, Richarlison has done alright but I don’t think he’s an Ivan Toney, I don’t think he’ll get you the goals he could do. I think that takes Spurs to the next level if he can continue his goalscoring form for the next coming season."

Lesser-known options are also appearing via the media on a consistent basis. Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush is attracting interest from Spurs, while Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has been repeatedly linked this week.

Another who's been sporadically mentioned is Union St.Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura.

Tottenham could make a move for Amoura after £17m claim

The Algerian, who's been called his country's biggest star since Riyad Mahrez, could leave for as little as £17 million despite scoring an impressive 22 goals in all competitions this campaign.

Mohamed Amoura's best Europa League games for Union Match Rating (via WhoScored) Union 2-1 Liverpool 9.09 Union 1-1 Toulouse 7.47 Union 2-1 LASK 6.96 Liverpool 2-0 Union 6.40 LASK 3-0 Union 5.71

GiveMeSport have an update this week, and they claim Tottenham could make a move to sign Amoura this summer as the Lilywhites actively search for new number nines.

Postecoglou's reliance on the likes of Son is something which they intend to fix when the window reopens, and they've been conducting checks on Amoura ahead of a possible swoop later this year.

The 23-year-old only arrived at Union from FC Lugano last summer, but given the growing clamour for his services, he could well be on the move again.