Tottenham could be a part of one of the "biggest transfer stories" this summer as news comes out of N17 this week.

Lange making transfer plans to sign winger for Spurs

Technical director Johan Lange enjoyed quite the debut transfer window at Spurs in January, sealing early deals for Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin before eventually helping the club to hijack Barcelona's move to Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

The Dane is now making preparations for the summer window alongside Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, with ex-managing director Fabio Paratici also thought to be assisting Spurs on a consultancy basis.

Tottenham apparently want a star winger as their major signing of the next transfer window, leading to their reported interest in the likes of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Wolves winger Pedro Neto lately.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

This is despite the Lilywhites already possessing an abundance of quality out wide, with Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner all proving brilliant in recent weeks.

Spurs have the option to sign Werner permanently from RB Leipzig for around £15 million, so it will be interesting to see if they trigger that clause given the German's fine start to life in north London.

In any case, Ange Postecoglou's side do in fact end up going for another wide player, they have plenty of options - with pundit Paul Robinson telling Tottenham News that Eze would be a great capture.

“I think he’d be a great signing for Tottenham, I mean we’ve seen his qualities in the Premier League this season,” said Robinson.

"He’s 25, with his attacking prowess, he has the ability to play in the midfield but more of an attacking midfielder. You look at the options Tottenham have got in those areas, Brennan Johnson’s come in – would they have signed Eze last year ahead of Johnson? There’s an argument potentially they would have done if they could have done."

Tottenham to look at signing Nico Williams

Now, though, it appears another option for Spurs could be Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

The £43 million winger has bagged three goals and seven assists this season, with Chelsea and Arsenal thought to be real admirers. According to journalist Ryan Taylor of The Mirror, Spurs could look to sign Williams ahead of their London rivals, in what he describes as potentially one of the biggest transfer stories this summer.

The Spaniard looks set to be a hot commodity this summer, and his £43m release clause may well be a luring factor for Tottenham.