Tottenham Hotspur could now sign an "amazing" striker for a fee of just £25m this summer, with his club's asking price dropping by 50% in recent weeks, according to a report.

Spurs keen to bolster attacking options

Tottenham brought in Mathys Tel during the January transfer window, with the forward joining on loan from Bayern Munich for the remainder of the campaign ahead of a potential permanent move, but Ange Postecoglou remains keen on additional options.