Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic has suggested that Tottenham could go for an "amazing" late signing, amid reports they also still want Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Spurs could make third January move to cap off productive window

Following the arrivals of both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, there remain reports that Spurs could add a third new face to manager Ange Postecoglou's ranks.

The Lilywhites' quick-fire deals for Werner and Dragusin, which were concluded at the start of this month, means chairman Daniel Levy and the Spurs recruitment team have had plenty of time to think about Tottenham's next move.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (RB Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Departure (Genoa, loan) Japhet Tanganga Departure (Millwall, loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (Plymouth, loan) Sergio Reguilon Departure (Brentford, loan) Eric Dier Departure (Bayern, loan) Ivan Perisic Departure (Hajduk Split, loan)

The addition of a new midfielder is particularly one to look out for, especially as Postecoglou's side have been repeatedly linked with the signing of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. The England international has starred under Mauricio Pochettino over his 20 Premier League starts so far, ranking as Chelsea's best-performing player per 90 according to WhoScored.

Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has even claimed that Tottenham are in talks to sign Gallagher, while Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards backs the transfer could still happen so close to deadline day.

Another player they've been linked with in recent days is Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey. As per reliable The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, Spurs have expressed a desire to sign the 22-year-old, who is apparently valued at around £50 million.

Tottenham pull off "amazing signing" with Ramsey

Speaking on The View From The Lane podcast, fellow The Athletic reporter Eccleshare has also claimed that Ramsey to Tottenham is one to "keep an eye" on in the next 36 hours.

Eccleshare believes Tottenham could pull off an "amazing signing" with Ramsey, and it isn't ruled out because Villa need to sell in an effort to comply with FFP.

“We’ve reported this [Monday] morning an interest in Jacob Ramsey which would be an amazing signing," said Eccleshare.

“It would be an expensive one but Villa need the money for FFP. So, that’s one to keep an eye on.”

The Englishman has made 11 league appearances under Unai Emery so far this season, scoring once, with former boss Steven Gerrard tipping him to become a top player.

"He is a top talent, I’m loving every moment of working with him. He is getting stronger with each game because we’re giving him the platform to express himself. He is in a wonderful place," said Gerrard to TNT Sports.

"Jacob Ramsey is Jacob Ramsey. He will be a terrific player. It won’t be long before the whole country is watching him I’m sure. He is right up there, let me tell you.”