Tottenham are now thinking about bringing back a £30 million former player as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to address a key issue.

Spurs looking to secure defensive depth this summer

The Spurs defence could look slightly different by the beginning of 2024/2025.

The demands of a Postecoglou full-back and centre-back are extremely intense, with defenders required to have a great burst of pace to feature at the heart of Tottenham's high line for the latter position.

Micky van de Ven has been crucial in this regard, and when the Dutchman is unavailable, it really tells. Indeed, both Cristian Romero and van de Ven have formed a phenomenal partnership, for the most part, across 2023/2024. Lately, Spurs have been pretty fragile at the back, but Postecoglou has been adamant his Tottenham side are a work in progress.

Premier League top five Goals conceded 1. Arsenal 28 2. Man City 33 3. Liverpool 38 4. Aston Villa 53 5. Tottenham 58

Postecoglou quite simply needs star alternatives for when either of the pair, or both, are ineligible for selection. This prompted them to agree a January deal for Radu Dragusin from Genoa for around £25 million, but it is believed Spurs are aiming to bring in another centre-back this summer as well.

They're also in need of alternatives to both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, who have both played a starring role as Postecoglou's unique inverted full-backs this season.

"The way Tottenham play this season, everybody talks about the spine of the team, but it’s actually the fullbacks who are the most important players,” said pundit Stephen Warnock on The Sky Sports Football Show in February (via HITC).

“And I am made up to say that. It makes me very happy. They change the way that they play. Udogie doesn’t play as a conventional fullback or as an overlapping fullback.

“Incredibly, I saw an article on this a few weeks ago where he has actually completed the most dribbles in midfield. That tells you everything about the type of player he is and where he is playing on the pitch, so often, you see him and Porro in centre-forward positions or number 10 positions.

“You are thinking, why are you playing there? What’s this trying to achieve? The more that you watch Spurs, the more that you understand it. They are key to the way Tottenham play."

Udogie's season-ending injury really highlights the need for more full-back options, and it is believed Tottenham have their eyes on an interesting target.

Tottenham consider re-signing Kyle Walker-Peters

According to talkSPORT, Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters is on Spurs' radar.

The 27-year-old has been pivotal this season under Russell Martin, and has helped the Saints to a Championship play-off place as they bid for promotion right back to the top flight.

Spurs sold the right-back in 2020, but it is now believed Tottenham are thinking about re-signing Walker-Peters following his excellent season. The defender could cost around £30 million, according to other reports, and was called "fantastic" by Dele Alli during his time at N17.