Tottenham employees have been left very impressed by a forward likened to Argentine World Cup winner Angel Di Maria, and it is believed they could now attempt to secure a deal for him in the coming months.

Spurs slump to 3-2 defeat at Brighton after capitulation

The Lilywhites slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton over the weekend, in what was a real capitulation by Ange Postecoglou's side after boasting a two-goal advantage from a dominant first half.

A sixth goal in six games from in-form Wales international forward Brennan Johnson set an impressive tone in the early stages for Postecoglou's side, with James Maddison giving them a 2-0 lead after his side-footed finish found its way under Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton net.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

However, what followed was a disastrous second period. Goals from Yankuba Miteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck in the space of 20 minutes cemented a 3-2 comeback for the home side, and highlighted how there is still plenty of work to do for Postecoglou.

That work could come in the transfer market, as it is clear there are still gaping holes that need addressing. Reports have claimed that Tottenham could even bring in another striker after Dominic Solanke, and it is believed FC Midtjylland forward Dario Osorio.

Tottenham could "secure the signing" of Dario Osorio

As per GiveMeSport, Tottenham scouts have been impressed with Osorio, who is turning heads with his performances in the Danish Superliga.

The 20-year-old bagged eight goals and two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions last season, and has carried on this term with three goals and an assist in 16 appearances.

In the summer, media sources stated that Midtjylland value the forward at around £10 million, with GMS also sharing that he's been branded the "Chilean Di Maria".

“Without a doubt Darío has great potential," said Patricio Ormazabal, manager of Chile’s U-20 squad, in 2022.

"We met him last year in a micro cycle that we had, he came with a lower category with the U17, we saw him and talked to Hernán Caputto so that he could train with the U20,” Ormazabal told ESPN’s F90 (via Bolavip).

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has hailed Osorio as a player with "a lot of personality", and likened him to Chilean big-names Gary Medel and Arturo Vidal.

"Dario has a lot of personality and that is important," said Sanchez.

"You need that to play for the national team and at the highest level. Gary Medel and Arturo Vidal once had it and he has it, too."

The praise keeps coming in for Osorio, with Chile boss Ricardo Gareca tipping him for a "bright future".

"Osorio is a quiet boy but he can have a bright future," said Gareca.

"We have a lot of expectations for him because I don't think he has a ceiling. It will depend a lot on him, how far he wants to go."