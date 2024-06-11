Tottenham Hotspur took a stride forward last season but Ange Postecoglou is searching for improvements across the board as he looks to take his team further, with patchy form pulling Spurs away from the Premier League's top-four, settling for the Europa League.

Is this a cloaked blessing? Postecoglou has been adamant that the Champions League will not define success as he continues to build, but Europe's elite club competition attracts the finest players, provides the firmest footing.

A defensive midfielder is coveted but, equally, Tottenham are hoping to sign a versatile wide forward to strengthen and dynamise the existing options. The Londoners might have found a big boost in that regard.

Spurs lining up talented forward

According to Tutto Juve, Tottenham are set to tussle with Manchester United and Newcastle United for the signing of Samuel Iling-Junior, who has been transfer-listed by Juventus for €15m (£13m).

The 20-year-old left winger broke into the Serie A side's first team this season but has been deemed expendable as the Old Lady seek to strengthen this summer.

For such a cheap price, it would almost be foolish not to at least lodge an offer and enter formal discussions; Iling-Junior is highly talented and might even have the perfect skill set to partner up with another summer target.

Dream Eberechi Eze partner

Speaking of Iling-Junior's qualities, former Chelsea and Tottenham academy coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst said in 2022: “Samuel brings the full package to the party, he has got everything. He is almost like a street footballer with his skill and balance. He brings almost everything to the table. He can play seven, eleven, a 10 or even in central midfield.”

Iling-Junior featured 27 times across all competitions, scored one goal and added two assists, with his "explosive" ability - as described by analyst Ben Mattinson - making him a tailor-made prospect for an ambitious Premier League outfit, and he could be the perfect partner for fellow Spurs target Eberechi Eze, someone who would no doubt be an exciting acquisition for the Londoners.

The Juve starlet is a maverick, ranking among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 19% for tackles per 90, as per FBref. Pace, power, creativity, and combativeness all feature prominently in Iling-Junior's game.

The former Chelsea youth product, furthermore, has also been praised for his "high energy and work volume as well as dreamy ball skills" by journalist Antonio Mango, suggestingly that he is exactly what Postecoglou needs to add a layer to his left side.

And if Daniel Levy matches Postecoglou's ambition with incisive action and secures Eze's signature this summer, who, as per the Daily Mail, has a £60m release clause in his contract and is attracting interest from Tottenham, then a wonderful new partnership could be born.

Both players favour the left but Eze played regularly as a No. 10, attacking midfielder, last season, scoring the lion's share of his goals when central. Moreover, the Eagles phenomenon averaged 2.6 dribbles and five ball recoveries per top-flight match and thus would bring the energy needed to succeed at Spurs and bounce off the facets of Iling-Junior's game.

With Richarlison among those mooted for a departure this summer and Heung-min Son featuring prominently at centre-forward - which may maintain its regularity even if a new striker is signed - Iling-Junior could find himself earning ample opportunity to impress down the wing, with his playmaking skill leading him to be described as an "assist machine" by journalist Michele Neri.

Eberechi Eze: 23/4 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 17 8 5 Left winger 8 3 1 Right winger 1 0 0 Left midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

This would prove especially beneficial in regard to his partnership with Eze, who brings a host of attributes to the table but notably thrives through his goalscoring, actually ranking among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers for non-penalty goals scored and the top 5% for shots taken per 90.

To nail the point home, the aforementioned Mattinson has even predicted that Iling-Junior, England U21 international, could become a “[Bukayo] Saka rival” for England, offering the kind of snap and style in his athletic play to rival that of the Arsenal star, who scored 20 goals and supplied 14 assists in all competitions last term for Mikel Arteta's elite side.

Saka, while catching the eye with his clinical touch, solidifies his position as one of the Premier League's finest with remarkable underlying numbers, ranking among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers for shot-creating actions and the top 10% for tackles per 90. It's for this reason that Spurs' transfer target could successfully imitate his countryman.

Tottenham undoubtedly lack an element of pace down the left, and when athletic full-back Destiny Udogie found himself sidelined in the later stretch of the campaign, this was accentuated and then some, with Brennan Johnson pulled away from his favoured right side to try and inject some speed, proving to be less effective however.

With the requisite natural prowess and the ever-improving ability in important moments, Iling-Junior would be a credit to Postecoglou's project and would add the depth and skill needed to impress across multiple fronts next year.

Postecoglou will demand silverware of his players and without signing the likes of Iling-Junior, the Lilywhites simply won't have the firepower to maintain the charge across these different roads of the campaign.