Tottenham have been repeatedly and often linked with a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but alternative options are also appearing all of the time.

Spurs eyeing Conor Gallagher move

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, according to reports, is said to be a personal admirer of the 23-year-old (Fabrizio Romano).

Homegrown and with a contract expiring next year, Spurs could also theoretically land Gallagher on the cheap despite his excellent form under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher has started 24 league games for Chelsea as one of their best-performing players, and this is really enticing Spurs who were widely reported to hold a serious interest last summer.

"He’s a terrific player. I’m not sold on the idea that it would be impossible for him to come to Spurs and here’s why," said Mirror journalist Darren Lewis last month to the Last Word on Spurs podcast (via FFC).

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace March 2nd Aston Villa March 10th Luton March 16th West Ham April 2nd

"I didn’t think Chelsea would sell Mason Mount to a rival, and they sold him to Man Utd for £60m. He was a poster boy for the academy, I just think as far as Gallagher is concerned there is that problem with PSR with Chelsea. I think he would be an excellent fit for Spurs, and working for a manager like Postecoglou who puts his arm around a player, I think Gallagher could really settle down.

“This is a Spurs podcast so we won’t dwell too much on Chelsea, but I think there is a possibility that Gallagher could come, yes.”

While Gallagher to north London is indeed a possibility, the club still have their eyes on potential alternatives if a deal can't come to fruition. The former Palace star could end up signing a new deal, and that would all but end Spurs' hopes of signing the player.

Tottenham could sign "interesting" Gallagher alternative James Garner

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones suggests Tottenham could sign an "interesting" alternative to Gallagher in Everton midfielder James Garner. Indeed, Garner apparently fits the Spurs profile and is one to look out for this summer, if a deal for Gallagher is off the table.

"Garner is probably a Gallagher alternative that Tottenham might look at," said Jones.

"Obviously, it's very early days to be analysing the summer transfer window. We know that Tottenham are still waiting to see if Conor Gallagher does become available because there is a feeling still that he might and the longer that contract situation goes on, the longer they will believe that something might be able to happen. But if Conor Gallagher does end up signing a contract extension, they need to have a list of names they immediately turn to. And I guess James Garner kind of fits the profile somewhat so yeah, an interesting one to look out for."