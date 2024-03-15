Tottenham could sign a 22-goal striker this summer for just £17 million, as chairman Daniel Levy is told the bargain price tag to seal a move.

Spurs on the lookout for Harry Kane replacement

Despite Ange Postecoglou's attack proving devastating at points in their first season without the club's all-time record-goalscorer, reports suggest that Spurs are laying the groundwork to sign a Harry Kane replacement.

Ex-managing director Fabio Paratici, who still advises Tottenham on an unofficial consultancy basis and plays a significant role behind the scenes, will apparently play a key part in their bid to bring in a new number nine through his network of contacts (Wayne Veysey).

Richarlison has been in fine form over the last three months, scoring nine goals in his 10 league appearances before picking up an unfortunate injury, but there remains a belief that Lilywhites chiefs are keen to get a new centre-forward through the door.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

The Brazilian could perhaps feel hard done by if Levy, Paratici, technical director Johan Lange and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn opt to seal a deal for a new out-and-out striker, but Spurs have been told at points this term they need a '20-plus goals a season' man to take them up a gear.

“I think even if Richarlison is firing on all cylinders like he was against Newcastle, I still believe Spurs need someone else," said pundit and former defender Alan Hutton to Tottenham News late last year.

“If Tottenham are going to go to the next level, they need to get a striker who you know is going to get them 20-plus goals a season. It’s something they still will be looking at.”

There have been many names linked with a move to N17 in this regard, like Brentford star Ivan Toney, and it is believed that Spurs have never been discounted in this summer's race for the Englishman's signature.

"I have always understood that Spurs are a team that have been looking at Toney," said journalist Ryan Taylor.

"I don’t know if they have the muscle to compete with Chelsea and Arsenal at the end of the season. People have shot down Spurs’ interest in Toney, whereas the information I’ve had is don’t rule out Spurs."

If the Lilywhites can't quite muscle in for Toney, though, a bargain alternative could be rising Algerian star Mohamed Amoura.

Spurs told bargain Mohamed Amoura price as they also eye his teammate

As per Voetbal Boelgie, Tottenham have set their sights on Amoura and his Union St. Gillosie teammate Koki Machida.

The former has bagged an impressive 22 goals in all competitions this season, form which has alerted Tottenham chiefs to an enticing forward option, with Union apparently aiming to recoup £17 million from his potential sale this summer.

This appears to be a very affordable price tag where Levy is concerned, and Amoura's status as a 23-year-old with many years ahead of him is another reason to consider swooping.